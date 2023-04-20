跳至主內容
Enhance Your Security with Splashtop Antivirus

As a valued Splashtop customer, you already trust us with your remote access and support needs. Now, experience integrated protection with Splashtop Antivirus, powered by Bitdefender, to safeguard your devices.

Get Started in Just a Few Steps

確保您安全的進階功能

Real Time Protection

Enjoy peace of mind as your devices stay continuously secure, with active monitoring that prevents viruses, malware, and other threats from causing harm.

反惡意軟體掃描

借助 Bitdefender 的全面掃描和檢測功能，可有效消除各種惡意軟件，體驗安全且毫不妥協的設備環境。

Scan Scheduling & Exclusion Setting

Maximize productivity and system performance by customizing your security scans, allowing you to schedule them at convenient times and set exclusions for specific files or folders, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted work experiences.

Web Traffic Security

Browse with confidence on Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers as our enhanced web traffic security filters and scans traffic to shield you from phishing, malicious websites, and other potential online threats.

Why We Chose Bitdefender

Splashtop's collaboration with Bitdefender delivers a top-notch Antivirus solution, providing customers with comprehensive protection features for a secure digital experience. Benefit from real-time protection, advanced threat control, anti-malware scanning, and web traffic security, all tailored to your needs with customizable scan scheduling & exclusion settings.

Protect Your Endpoints In Minutes

