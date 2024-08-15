What is Remote Desktop?

Trevor Jackins is een Senior Digital Marketing Manager bij Splashtop. Hij is ook een gepassioneerd gebruiker van Splashtop's software voor toegang op afstand, die hij gebruikt om op afstand in te loggen op zijn kantoorcomputer en thuis te werken! Trevor's enthousiasme voor Splashtop komt voort uit zijn interesse in hoe technologie ons dagelijks leven kan verbeteren.