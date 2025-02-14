Doorgaan naar de hoofdinhoud
Splashtop
An iPad on a desk.
Inzichten voor externe toegang

Toegang tot een iPad vanaf een Android: Een stapsgewijze handleiding

Door Robert Pleasant
4 minuten leestijd
Bijgewerkt
The rise of remote and hybrid work has enabled employees to work from anywhere, on any device. This includes IT support agents, who now have the flexibility to work while on the go from their phones.

This freedom and flexibility is made possible in large part thanks to remote access and support technology like Splashtop. With it, IT agents on the go can connect to an end user’s device to assist with troubleshooting and support, no matter where either of them are or what devices they’re using.

For instance, what happens when an IT agent using an Android needs to support an end user with an iPad? Can those normally incompatible devices connect?

They certainly can, and we can show you how Splashtop makes remote access to an iPad from an Android easy.

Prerequisites for Remotely Accessing Your iPad from Your Android

Before you remotely access an iPad from an Android, you must ensure you have the right tools in place. Fortunately, there are just a few simple prerequisites you’ll need:

  • Remote access and support software, such as Splashtop

  • An internet connection for both devices

  • Permissions on the devices must be set to allow the apps access

There’s no need for extensive device modifications or complex combinations of programs. All you need is a good solution and a solid internet connection.

Access an iPad Remotely from an Android in 4 Easy Steps

When you need to remotely access an iPad from an Android to provide IT support, you can use Splashtop to connect quickly and easily. All it takes is a few simple steps:

  1. Have the Splashtop Business app installed on the IT agent’s Android phone

  2. The end user requesting assistance installs the Splashtop SOS app on their iPad

  3. The end user opens the SOS app, generates a 9-digit code, and gives it to the IT agent

  4. The agent enters the session code into the Splashtop app on their phone to launch the remote connection

Once the code is entered, the connection is established. From there, the IT support agent can view the end user’s iPad from their phone and guide them through the troubleshooting process.

Please note that, due to iOS guidelines, remote access to iPhones and iPads is view-only. So, while IT agents will not be able to control the iPad remotely, they will be able to view the screen.

How to Stay Secure While Remotely Accessing an iPad from an Android

It’s reasonable to be concerned about security when accessing devices remotely. Fortunately, it’s possible to keep devices, accounts, and data secure when using the right remote access technology.

Splashtop, for instance, is built with security in mind, which is why it’s compliant with a wide range of industry and government security standards. Splashtop also includes several security features, including two-factor authentication, remote connection notifications, and more.

Of course, there are several steps you can take to keep devices secure. These include:

  • Use a trusted solution with advanced security features, like Splashtop

  • Use encryptions to keep data safe

  • Set up multi-factor authentication (MFA) so users have to verify their identities when logging in

  • Use strong passwords, such as unique and non-identifiable passwords that use a combination of numbers, letters, and symbols

Remote Access to an iPad from an Android is Just a Click Away – Get Started with Splashtop Today!

If you’re looking for fast, secure, and seamless remote connectivity for IT support, Splashtop has exactly what you need. With Splashtop, you can remotely access an iPad from an Android, computer, or any other device easily and guide the end user through any support or troubleshooting they need.

Splashtop’s ease of use, speed, and affordable price point make it a fantastic choice for businesses of all sizes, especially those with employees and IT agents on the go. No matter where your teams go or what devices they use, Splashtop will let them connect in a few simple steps.

Discover the power of Splashtop for yourself with a free trial today:

Gratis proefperiode

