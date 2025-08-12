Microsoft’s August 2025 Patch Tuesday includes fixes for 107 vulnerabilities across Windows, Office, SQL Server, Exchange, Azure, and more. This month’s release features:
1 publicly disclosed zero-day
CVE-2025-53779 – a Windows Kerberos vulnerability that could allow an attacker to escalate privileges to a domain admin.
13 Critical vulnerabilities:
9 Remote Code Execution flaws
3 Information Disclosure issues
1 Elevation of Privilege vulnerability
Breakdown by vulnerability type:
44 Elevation of Privilege
35 Remote Code Execution
18 Information Disclosure
9 Spoofing
4 Denial of Service
Microsoft Patch Highlights
This release focuses heavily on privilege escalation and RCE flaws, especially in core Windows infrastructure and cloud-connected services. Microsoft has also flagged several vulnerabilities as more likely to be exploited, increasing the urgency for fast patching.
This month's Patch Tuesday fixes one publicly disclosed zero-day in Microsoft SQL Server. The publicly disclosed zero-day is:
CVE-2025-53779 - Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Microsoft fixes a flaw in Windows Kerberos that allows an authenticated attacker to gain domain administrator privileges.
"Relative path traversal in Windows Kerberos allows an authorized attacker to elevate privileges over a network," explains Microsoft.
Microsoft says that an attacker would need to have elevated access to the following dMSA attributes to exploit the flaw:
msds-groupMSAMembership: This attribute allows the user to utilize the dMSA.
msds-ManagedAccountPrecededByLink: The attacker needs write access to this attribute, which allows them to specify a user that the dMSA can act on behalf of.
Third-Party Security Updates Worth Noting
Several non-Microsoft vendors released important updates around this Patch Tuesday cycle. These patches address actively exploited flaws and should be included in your response plan. Vendors who released patches include:
7-Zip released a security update for a path traversal flaw that could lead to RCE.
Adobe released emergency updates for AEM Forms zero-days after PoCs were released.
Cisco released patches for WebEx and Identity Services Engine.
Fortinet released security updates today for multiple products, including FortiOS, FortiManager, FortiSandbox, and FortiProxy.
Google released security updates for Android that fix two actively exploited Qualcomm vulnerabilities.
Microsoft warned about a Microsoft Exchange flaw tracked as CVE-2025-53786 that could be used to hijack cloud environments.
Proton fixed a bug in its new Authenticator app for iOS that logged users' sensitive TOTP secrets in plaintext.
SAP released the July security updates for multiple products, including numerous vulnerabilities with a 9.9 rating.
Trend Micro released a "fix tool" for an actively exploited remote code execution vulnerability in Apex One. Full security updates will come at a later date.
WinRAR released a security update at the end of July for an actively exploited path traversal bug that could lead to remote code execution.
Splashtop AEM supports real-time patching for many third-party applications. Updates like those from Adobe, WinRAR, and 7-Zip can be deployed automatically using Splashtop AEM policies, reducing exposure time without manual effort.
Which Patches to Prioritize First
With 107 vulnerabilities this month, it’s important to focus your patching efforts on those with the highest risk of exploitation. Microsoft’s guidance and CVSS ratings help identify what needs urgent attention.
Based on CVSS scores, public disclosure, and likelihood of exploitation, organizations should prioritize the following:
Patch Immediately (Highest Priority)
CVE-2025-53779
Type: Elevation of Privilege
CVSS: 7.2
Why it matters: Publicly disclosed zero-day in Windows Kerberos. Can be used to gain domain admin privileges. Patch all domain controllers without delay.
CVE-2025-50165 – Microsoft Graphics Component (CVSS 9.8, RCE)
CVE-2025-53766 – Windows GDI+ (CVSS 9.8, RCE)
CVE-2025-53792 – Azure Portal (CVSS 9.1, privilege escalation)
CVE-2025-50171 – Remote Desktop Server (CVSS 9.1, network-based RCE)
CVE-2025-53778 – Windows NTLM (CVSS 8.8, exploitation more likely)
These vulnerabilities affect internet-facing or core services like RDP, Azure, and Windows authentication systems. Exploiting any of them could allow attackers to gain privileged access or move laterally across your environment.
Patch Within 72 Hours (High Priority)
SQL Server vulnerabilities – e.g., CVE-2025-24999, CVE-2025-49758, CVE-2025-53727 (CVSS 8.8)
Microsoft Message Queuing – CVE-2025-53143 through CVE-2025-53145 (CVSS 8.8, RCE)
CVE-2025-53786 – Exchange Server (CVSS 8.0, exploitation more likely)
Windows RRAS – Multiple CVEs rated CVSS 8.0+
These affect high-value services often targeted in initial access or lateral movement scenarios.
Patch Within 1–2 Weeks (Medium Priority)
Win32K, Hyper-V, LSASS, DirectX – CVSS 7.x
Office macros and document parsing vulnerabilities – exploitable through phishing
These are significant but typically require user interaction or existing access.
Patch in Regular Cycle (Lower Priority)
Lower-severity flaws in Office, Visio, PowerPoint
CVEs in Edge for Android with CVSS scores under 7.0
These present less immediate risk and can be handled as part of standard update workflows.
