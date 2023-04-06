Save 75% by choosing Splashtop when compared to GoToMyPC's Price

Splashtop Business Access Pro GoToMyPC Starting at €7.50/month €28/month

GoToMyPC starts at €28 /month and gives you access to just one computer. On the other hand, Splashtop Business Access Pro starts at €7.50 /month and gives you access to up to 10 computers.

Not to mention, you'll also get these features with Splashtop that aren't in the GoToMyPC Personal and Pro Plans:

Remote reboot

Remote wake-on-LAN

Chat

Device management

User management

Session recording

Two users into one computer

Multi-monitor support (for Mac)

You get much more with Splashtop all the while saving on your license cost. For this reason, Splashtop is the best GoToMyPC alternative.