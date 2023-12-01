How Remote Access Supports Always On Entertainment Businesses
How we consume and watch media has rapidly shifted. Individuals are starting to move away from being passive viewers to becoming creators themselves. Social media services like YouTube and TikTok are bringing viewers directly to a creator. Similarly, streaming services are demanding more high-quality content from post-production teams.
How can creators within the “always on” entertainment space create more sustainable processes while keeping up with demand from viewers? Is it possible for these individuals to create a more flexible lifestyle with consistent quality? Enter remote access software.
Why Digital Creatives in Entertainment Should Consider Remote Access
Remote access software isn’t just for digital nomads or tech workers—working remotely can benefit anybody who does work on a computer. For people who are creating content, remote access software can help them access a specific device at any hour. Using the right remote access software can help provide more flexibility, improve digital security processes, and increase efficiency. Here’s how it works.
Provide Creators with More Flexibility
The demands of creating content can come at all hours of the day, and this means requiring more flexibility with your devices to respond appropriately. Artists, content creators, and post-production crews often need resource-intensive devices to complete their day-to-day work, for situations when they’re not able to respond, this could be a major hindrance.
Remote desktop software provides employees with the ability to access their high-performing computers from their own personal devices. This eliminates the need to be in-person to use a specific device or software—instead, employees can use a personal device to remote in and conduct work as usual just as if they would in person.
Stay On Call
Some creative teams must handle production processes live. Think about creators like news broadcasters or journalists---remote access software can help provide access to high-powered workstations right when they’re needed. Editors and producers can cut footage quickly or manage broadcasting stories on-the-go as soon as a story breaks.
Remote access software can also help transfer larger files between a remote device and a local device quickly. This can expedite file sharing processes so producers can share raw files with minimal delays or interruptions.
Create Secure Remote Processes
If your team is responsible for editing the latest blockbuster, keeping the project under wraps is high priority. While most studios require secure processes, post-production teams working with large studios are in a unique position—if a project leaks, it can directly affect both the profit and the final deadline of the project.
It’s imperative that studios develop the right security practices and ensure production remains secure, especially during the post-production process. With many moving parts and team members, a cybersecurity policy that utilizes secure remote access software can help to minimize data leaks.
When team members use remote access software, team members can log-in to their main workspace via a remote device, where all their files stay. Additional security features, such as two-factor authentication, device verification, and encrypted connections ensure that content stays protected. Additional protections, such as user management tools, make sure that content is only available on a need-to-know basis.
If you primarily employ external contractors or third-party partners for post-production work, you can provide them access to a specific device they can remote into so all their work is saved locally to that one computer. Information leaks often occur when employees accidentally save a file onto their local, unsecured device, or another unauthorized location. This process helps to minimize those mistakes and provides one secure location for files to live.
How Splashtop Helps Support “Always On” Creators
A remote access tool like Splashtop can help creatives stay productive and in their workflow, regardless of where or when they’re working. Here are a couple examples of how Splashtop helps those in the entertainment industry streamline their workflow.
Splashtop Helps Mimic In-Office Workstations
Individuals who manage always-on content and production tend to have specific workstations to maximize their productivity. This means creators have high-performance equipment that helps make their jobs easy—but that equipment isn’t always accessible on-the-go. Splashtop helps to provide remote access to those resource-intensive devices without sacrificing any of the performance.
Your workstation will come to life during a remote access session thanks to features such as 4:4:4 color mode, high-fidelity audio, and 4K streaming up to 60fps (and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming). Splashtop ensures you can work as if you were in the office while on the go so you can be your most productive and deliver your best work.
Features like multi-monitor connections allow employees to mimic their multiple monitor workstation setup while working remotely from a local multi-monitor display. Splashtop can support multiple monitors by providing the ability to:
View one remote monitor at a time and switch between the multiple screens
View multiple monitors in one screen within one window
View multiple monitors on multiple local screens.
Creators can access their tailored workstations from a remote computer that may not have the same capabilities as their workstation. Regardless, Splashtop provides the ability to use that remote device as a remote control to the more high-powered workstation. This grants more flexibility and creativity to do their work from wherever, without having to sacrifice their workstations.
Use External USB Devices Remotely
For more intricate work like animation or 3D modeling, sometimes using just a mouse isn’t going to cut it. Splashtop provides USB device redirection, which means that remote users can still plug a device into their local computer to control a remote endpoint. This means employees can still use USB devices like Wacom tablets, microphones, and webcams from their remote device.
USB redirection also helps employees if a user has specific software on a USB flash drive or a dedicated file. Employees can plug their drive into their local computer, and the files can be accessed by the remote endpoint.
Establish Secure Remote Habits
USB device redirection can also help your team develop more secure happens when working remotely. USB access tools like Yubikey help provide an extra layer of security to your in-person workstation. An employee can remote in via Splashtop, and then provide their Yubikey into their local computer to still access their local desktop. This provides an extra layer of security on top of encrypted remote access. This ensures that only the right people are accessing devices, even remotely.
Be Creative Anywhere With Splashtop
Adopting a remote access tool for your creative team can help provide your employees the flexibility they need to get their best work done. Splashtop helps to replicate a creative’s workstation from wherever, so they could use the same tools from a remote device.
Interested in learning more about how you can use Splashtop for your entertainment business? Test it out with a free trial of Splashtop Enterprise and see for yourself the benefits of remote access.