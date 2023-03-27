Remote Desktop Connection - How it Works
Remote connections to any device the moment you need it
A remote desktop connection puts you in control of another computer, without having to physically be in front of it. No matter where you are in the world, you can connect and remotely control your desktop as if you were sitting in front of it. Enjoy the flexibility of always having your computers accessible to you with Splashtop.
Remote Desktop Connections From Any Device
Splashtop remote desktop software is cross platform, meaning you can leverage any of your personal devices to connect to your computer! Establish remote desktop connections to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device.
Remote Connections From Anywhere
Need to access your work computer but you’re not in the office? Want to get some work done right now but it’s after hours? With Splashtop, your computers will always be accessible to you as long as you have an internet connection. You’ll be able to work remotely at any time and from anywhere with the Splashtop remote desktop app.
Fast Remote Connections Make You Feel As If You Were There
You’ll see the screen of the remote computer in real-time and control it over Splashtop’s fast remote connections. Open any file or app during a remote session, including video editing software, graphic design programs, 3D modeling tools, QuickBooks, Adobe apps, and more! Enjoy fast remote desktop connections without lag.