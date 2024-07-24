Beherrschung der Web-App-Sicherheit mit Splashtop Secure Workspace

Today, organizations increasingly conduct work remotely, move towards cloud-based systems, and collaborate with outside contractors through the course of business. Having effective management and control of access to web applications – whether private-hosted or SaaS – is crucial to ensuring a secure network.
Web applications, both internal and SaaS, are integral to modern business operations. However, managing access to these applications can be daunting. Here are some common challenges:
Password Sharing: How do you share access without revealing passwords?
Just-in-Time Access: How can you provide timely, controlled access?
Monitoring User Activity: How do you audit and monitor user actions?
Performance Optimization: How can you reduce latency and jitter for web applications running in the remote site?
The Power of Advanced Access Management
Once upon a time, providing secure access to users, especially third-party users, often meant sharing credentials — a risky endeavor when trust has yet to be established. Monitoring user activities in real-time or recording sessions was practically impossible.
New ways of working have necessitated more modern solutions for securing access to web applications. Enter Splashtop Secure Workspace — a unified secure access platform designed to address these needs with advanced access management features.
Splashtop Secure Workspace addresses challenges head-on by providing a comprehensive solution for modern access management. Here’s how it stands out:
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): Enforces strict verification processes, ensuring only authenticated users with compliant security posture gain access.
Remote Browser Isolation (RBI): Splashtop Secure Workspace’s Cloud Browser hosts browser instances on the platform’s edge, providing secure access methods for web applications requiring special controls. Cloud Browser not only isolates browsing activities from endpoints, mitigating internet threats, but also can be used for privileged and third-party access by auto-filling protected credentials stored in the platform’s Secret Manager without revealing them to the end user.
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Security Service Edge (SSE): Integrates network and security functions to provide a holistic infrastructure.
Privileged Access Management (PAM): Controls and monitors privileged access to critical systems and applications.
VPN Replacement: Offers a more secure and efficient alternative to traditional VPNs, reducing the risk of breaches and improving performance.
Implementing Splashtop Secure Workspace
Here’s a step-by-step guide to implementing secure access to a web application, whether internally hosted or SaaS, through Splashtop Secure Workspace’s Cloud Browser:
Store Credentials: Use Splashtop Secure Workspace’s secret manager to securely store web application credentials as Zero Trust Application Secret.
Create Cloud Browser Application: Add and set up a cloud browser application in the Splashtop Secure Workspace portal. The admin can specify the access target to be a URL, a Splashtop Secure Workspace private application for an internally hosted web app, or a Splashtop Secure Workspace public application for a SaaS.
Associate Dynamic Credentials: Link stored credentials with the cloud browser application for password injection.
Share Secure Links: Generate share links with dynamic credentials for controlled, just-in-time access.
Enable Monitoring: Activate live monitoring and session recording to oversee user activities in real-time.
How Splashtop Secure Workspace Resolves the Aforementioned Challenges
Secure Credential Sharing: By using Dynamic Credential and the autofill in Cloud Browser, Splashtop Secure Workspace ensures that credentials remain protected. When implementing secure access to web applications via the Cloud Browser, the credentials of the web application are never shared with the users accessing the application, even when access is provided to entitled users or third parties through a share link.
Just-in-Time Access: Admins can configure share links in a matter of minutes with associated dynamic credentials, allowing for controlled, timely access.
User Activity Monitoring: With the ability to enable live monitoring and session recording, admins can audit and oversee user activities and terminate the session in real-time.
Performance Optimization: The Splashtop Secure Workspace cloud browser leverages Splashtop’s global network to optimize routing, significantly reducing latency and jitter for remote applications.
Conclusion: Embrace the Future of Web Application Security
In conclusion, Splashtop Secure Workspace provides an innovative, secure, and efficient solution for web application access management. By leveraging advanced features like Cloud Browser and Dynamic Credential, Splashtop Secure Workspace addresses the critical challenges of secure access. Whether you’re looking to replace your VPN, implement ZTNA, or manage privileged access, Splashtop Secure Workspace is the comprehensive solution you need.
Feel free to reach out with any questions or for a personalized consultation on how Splashtop Secure Workspace can enhance your organization’s web application security or get started with your Splashtop Secure Workspace trial.
