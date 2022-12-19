TeamViewer 檢測到商業用途？ 是時候切換了

TeamViewer商業檢測令人頭痛
許多 TeamViewer 免費版使用者都有這種經驗，當他們的遠端連線超時 5 分鐘後，應用程式就會跳出視窗文字，懷疑他們將 TeamViewer 用於商業用途。
在您遠端辦公並試圖處理某件事時，如果還沒完成就因 TeamViewer 連接超時而遭到阻擋，可能相當令人沮喪。最慘的情況就是，您需要存取電腦時無法臨機操作，而且遠端桌面工具還阻止您進行遠端連接。
如果您遇到此問題，這是您快速簡便的解決方案-切換到 Splashtop！ Splashtop 是最好的 TeamViewer 選擇。 單擊下面的按鈕免費開始使用。 無需信用卡或承諾即可開始免費試用 Splashtop。
來自我們滿意的客戶
[Splashtop] is so much better than TeamViewer. I appreciate your company charging a fair price for a fantastic product! I wanted to tell you how much I appreciate [the Splashtop team] reaching out to me during the trial. This is something that the TeamViewer staff has never done. It is hard to get warm fuzzies from a company, but you guys are doing it right.
Brian Davids
來自我們滿意的客戶
Splashtop 團隊對 Splashtop 團隊表示榮譽，以實用/實用的選擇和實用的價格組合在一起。TeamViewer 最近非常繁重-儘管滿足了免費使用要求，但隨機阻止人們使用他們的免費產品。 我需要一個我可以信賴和信賴的產品和公司，並且您的付費解決方案堅如磐石-保持良好的工作。
Darryl C.
來自我們滿意的客戶
我已經在 IT 工作了 20 年，當我找到一個時，我知道一個很好的產品。 從支持的角度來看，我不能要求更好的工具。 我進去把它完成。 [Splashtop] 很棒，而且它像地獄一樣可靠。 使用 TeamViewer 後，該程序將其襪子關閉。 您的價格也合理，TeamViewer 希望包括我的第一個出生在內的所有內容。 我喜歡該產品，並將其推薦給我在行業中認識的其他人。
Stuart L. - NuWave Backup
來自我們滿意的客戶
When I was using TeamViewer it would often kick me out of the software, but Splashtop has never done that. Also the price is great!
Heather Klassen – Grey Owl Bookkeeping
來自我們滿意的客戶
WOW. Splashtop Business Access is the best investment I have ever made and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!
Frank Steesnaes – Peak Business Performance
來自我們滿意的客戶
來自我們滿意的客戶
與 TeamViewer 相比，保證節省查看所有產品
為什麼前 TeamViewer 用戶更喜歡 Splashtop？
- Splashtop 提供妥善、便利的客戶服務
- Splashtop 廣泛適用於 Windows、Mac、Linux、Android、iOS 和 Chromebook
- 與 TeamViewer 的商業版本相比，Splashtop 為您節省了 50％ 的年度訂閱費用保證
- Splashtop 為您提供了所有頂級的遠端存取功能
- Splashtop 通過其高安全性認證和可靠性使您放心