Bring CrowdStrike detections into everyday IT workflows
Splashtop helps IT teams view and act on CrowdStrike detections faster by bringing endpoint visibility, management, and remote support into a single console.
How the Integration Works
Splashtop connects to the CrowdStrike Falcon platform using secure APIs to:
Confirm Falcon sensors are installed and running across managed endpoints
Highlight devices missing sensors or reporting issues
Display CrowdStrike detections inside the Splashtop console
Link directly to the Falcon console for deeper security analysis when needed
This keeps CrowdStrike as the system of record for security, while extending visibility to IT teams where day-to-day endpoint operations happen.
Key Benefits
Faster Response Without Tool Switching: CrowdStrike detections are visible inside Splashtop, helping IT teams quickly identify affected devices and take action without jumping between consoles.
Simplified Sensor Deployment: Deploy and monitor Falcon sensors through Splashtop to ensure endpoints stay protected and properly reporting.
Clear Endpoint Coverage: Easily spot endpoints missing sensors or experiencing reporting issues, reducing gaps in security coverage.
Operational Efficiency for IT Teams: Security insights are available where IT already manages endpoints, improving coordination without adding complexity or replacing SecOps tools.
Supported Platforms
Windows
macOS (coming soon)
Requirements
Active Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management or CrowdStrike EDR (purchased through Splashtop)
CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent and Falcon Insight XDR
Supported CrowdStrike cloud regions (US, EU, Gov supported)