Suporte remoto e Webinar do AEM

Topic: Get Most Out of Splashtop Remote Support and AEM

Date: Feb 25, 2026

Time: 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm GMT 

Duration: 30 minutes  

Description: Discover how to get the most out of Splashtop Remote Support and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solutions in this webinar designed exclusively for new users. Our team of experts from the Product team will showcase powerful features, share tips & tricks and demonstrate best practices to help you streamline your experience.

Through expert discussion and live demonstrations, you’ll learn about: 

  • Explore key features, functionalities, and use cases  

  • Leverage best practices to ensure a seamless adoption 

  • Q&A with our experts to address your specific questions  

Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure a seamless and impactful adoption of Splashtop. 