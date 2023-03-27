iPad Remote Desktop Software by Splashtop

All you need to do to set up Splashtop remote desktop software is create your Splashtop account and install the Splashtop apps on your devices.

Once set up, you can open the Splashtop app on your iPad and then click on the computer you want to access to launch the remote connection. You'll see the screen of your remote computer on your iPad in real-time and be able to control it.

Check out our Splashtop remote desktop for iPad downloads.