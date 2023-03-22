Splashtop Remote Support Named Top MSP Software by Software Advice

Splashtop Remote Support has been named a top-rated software solution in the newly released Software Advice’s FrontRunners Report for Top MSP Software of 2023.

The report evaluates verified end-user reviews, positioning the top-scoring products based on their usability and customer satisfaction ratings for small businesses. (Know more about the methodology here)

Splashtop Remote Support has earned an incredible overall rating of 4.4 (out of 5). Splashtop earned a 4.5 out of 5 in the following categories:

Ease of use

Customer support

Value for money

Functionality

Splashtop Remote Support is the ideal solution for MSPs to remotely monitor, manage, and support endpoints due to its robust feature set, cost-effectiveness, and seamless integration capabilities. You can see Splashtop Remote Support's ratings at Software Advice.

What Software Advice reviewers said about Splashtop Remote Support

“We reviewed several products for our company and Splashtop handled our primary needs for supporting our workstations remotely. One of the biggest pros was the inclusion of the employee remote access to their PCs - especially during these WFH times! We ended up saving a substantial amount of money due to the consolidation of an IT remote support tool and employee remote access into one product. - Ryan

“I liked the ease of setup and use of Splashtop. Once it is set up on the client's computer it is just a matter of a couple of clicks to get onto the remote unit. I believe the connections are secure. For the price, it is a great alternative to some of the other remote control software out there.” - Patrick

“All pros. I moved our company from LogMeIn Central to Splashtop and couldn't be happier. Super easy to setup, deploy, and maintain. Cost was a driving factor and it fit well into my budgetary guidelines... very affordable in the realm of remote support tools.” - Shawn

Try Splashtop Remote Support for free!

Splashtop Remote Support is the ideal remote support solution for MSPs. Its cost-effectiveness and scalability make it attractive for organizations looking to streamline their remote support services and enhance client satisfaction.

You can try it for yourself with a free trial now! No credit card or commitment is required.

Free Trial

Disclaimer:

The FrontRunners badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.