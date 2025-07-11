ScreenConnect On-Prem Alternative: Splashtop On-Prem

If you're a ScreenConnect (ConnectWise Control) on-premises user, recent changes may have left you reevaluating your options. Between the loss of key customization features and the new requirement to purchase and manage your own digital certificate, many MSPs and IT teams are questioning whether ScreenConnect still meets their needs.
At Splashtop, we understand the importance of secure, reliable, and customizable remote access, especially for teams that require an on-premises deployment. In this blog, we’ll walk through the issues with ScreenConnect’s latest update and explain why Splashtop On-Prem is the ideal alternative for businesses seeking control without compromise.
What’s Happening with ScreenConnect On-Prem (and Why It Matters)
In response to a reported security issue, ConnectWise is making major changes to its ScreenConnect on-premises product. These changes have frustrated many MSPs and IT teams.
Here’s what’s changing:
Certificate signing is no longer handled by ConnectWise: As of July 7, 2025, on-prem customers must purchase and manage their own publicly trusted code-signing certificate to sign ScreenConnect installers. ConnectWise will no longer sign them on your behalf.
Branding and customization have been removed: MSPs and IT can no longer white-label or personalize the installer or support interface. This applies to both the on-prem and cloud versions of ScreenConnect. A future update may reintroduce some customization, but no timeline has been given.
Unmanaged installers may be blocked: Without proper signing, installers are more likely to trigger endpoint protection software, causing installation issues for end users.
End-user experience degraded for on-demand support: Launching attended support sessions now requires users to manually extract and run .zip files.
Why it matters:
Added costs and complexity: Trusted code-signing certificates can cost between $400 and $600 per year, not including the time required to manage them.
Loss of control and professionalism: Removing branding weakens the MSP-client relationship and strips away the custom experience many IT providers have come to rely on.
No clarity on what’s coming back: ConnectWise has not committed to restoring any of these features soon, leaving teams in limbo.
These changes shift the burden onto MSPs, adding cost, risk, and operational friction to a product that used to be more customizable and easier to manage.
Why Splashtop Is the Ideal Alternative to ScreenConnect On-Prem
For organizations that require on-premises remote access and support, Splashtop On-Prem offers a secure, flexible, and MSP-friendly solution, without the complications introduced by ScreenConnect’s recent changes.
Here’s why Splashtop On-Prem stands out:
No certificate management required: Splashtop signs its installer packages for you. There’s no need to purchase, configure, or maintain your own code-signing certificate. This eliminates additional costs and simplifies deployment.
Full branding support: Unlike ScreenConnect’s updated model, Splashtop continues to offer installer customization and branding options. MSPs can maintain their professional appearance with custom logos, colors, and messaging that reflect their business identity.
Built with a security-first approach: Splashtop’s on-prem solution was designed to prevent the kind of misuse that led to ScreenConnect’s certificate revocation. There are no exposed personalization features that could be exploited for malicious purposes.
Optimized for control and compliance: Splashtop On-Prem provides all the benefits of a self-hosted solution, including complete control over data, infrastructure, and access policies. It supports common compliance requirements for industries that cannot rely on cloud-hosted platforms.
Advanced service desk features: Splashtop includes support queueing, technician grouping, user-initiated requests, and routing to streamline workflows and improve resolution times (ScreenConnect lacks service desk support for queue-based routing, grouping, or collaborative workflows).
Attended support: With Splashtop, users launch support sessions via a single-click link or branded executable and then provide a 9-digit code to the technician.
Cross-platform support: Splashtop On-Prem supports Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile devices, giving teams the flexibility to access and manage systems across diverse environments.
With Splashtop, MSPs and IT teams can continue to deliver secure, branded, and efficient remote access without being forced to take on new costs or give up essential features. This makes Splashtop the best ScreenConnect alternative.
What MSPs and IT Teams Say About Splashtop
Splashtop has earned a strong reputation among MSPs and IT professionals for its reliability, ease of use, and responsive support. Splashtop is consistently praised for providing enterprise-grade functionality without the complexity or cost surprises seen with other tools.
Here are some highlights based on real user feedback:
Trusted performance: Users frequently cite Splashtop’s fast connection speeds and stable sessions as key benefits, especially when compared to legacy or bloated remote support platforms.
Simple deployment: IT teams appreciate how quickly Splashtop can be set up across large device fleets, whether on-prem or in hybrid environments.
Customer-first support: Splashtop's support team is recognized for being responsive and helpful, which is critical for MSPs managing multiple client environments.
Affordable and transparent pricing: Unlike competitors that introduce new fees or licensing changes mid-contract, Splashtop maintains consistent pricing without hidden costs.
If you're an MSP or IT admin who values both technical reliability and smooth day-to-day operations, Splashtop On-Prem delivers what teams need to stay productive and focused on their work.
Ready to Move On from ScreenConnect? Try Splashtop Today
ScreenConnect’s recent changes have introduced new costs, added technical hurdles, and removed features that many MSPs and IT teams rely on every day. If you’re frustrated by the loss of branding, the requirement to manage your own certificate, or the uncertainty of what features will return and when, you’re not alone.
Splashtop On-Prem is a secure, modern alternative built for organizations that need full control without compromising usability or security. You’ll get the tools you need to deliver fast, branded remote support.
