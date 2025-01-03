Het ontkrachten van veelvoorkomende mythes over Remote Support & de echte voordelen ervan

Remote support software is an exceptionally powerful tool for businesses. It empowers IT agents to support employees, devices, and software from anywhere by remotely accessing employee computers, helping them work with the same ease as if they were there in person.
But with this technology come many questions and misconceptions. There are still concerns about remote support that may be unfounded, so let’s examine some common myths about remote support and see what the truth is.
6 Common Misconceptions about Remote Support
So, what are some common remote support myths? Let’s explore some of the biggest ones and break them down to get to the truth.
Myth 1: Remote Support is Not Secure
Security is always a major concern for businesses and IT teams, so the idea of remotely accessing a device could raise some eyebrows. But the idea that remote support is insecure couldn’t be farther from the truth.
In fact, remote support solutions like Splashtop are designed with security in mind. Splashtop is compliant with a wide range of industry and government standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and CCPA.
Remote support solutions connect devices by sharing the screen and input controls, rather than sharing data. So, all company data remains safe on the remote device without being accessed or processed by the remote support solution.
Additionally, devices can be kept secure with several advanced security features. For Splashtop, this includes multi-factor authentication, blank screen, remote connection notifications, session logging, and more.
Myth 2: Remote Support is Only for IT Experts
At first glance, remote support may seem like a technologically complex concept. This can lead to the misconception that only IT experts can benefit from (or even use) remote support solutions.
In reality, remote support solutions like Splashtop are accessible to all users, regardless of how tech-savvy they may be. Splashtop, in particular, is designed with user-friendly tools, such as a simple nine-digit key to connect devices, to make it easy for users of any skill level to use. The entire system is designed to be intuitive and seamless, so connecting is as easy as opening an app.
Myth 3: Remote Support is Unreliable and Slow
The idea of having one computer connect to and control another over the internet sounds like a power-intensive process. It’s also dependent on both devices having fast and reliable internet connections, which is never guaranteed. So surely that would make remote support unreliable and slow, right?
While that may have been the case in the early days, today’s technology has enabled remote support to be a fast, efficient, and reliable service. High-speed internet connections and optimized remote software, like Splashtop, make it possible to connect devices and control the remote device with next to no lag or interruptions.
Myth 4: On-Site Support is Always Better Than Remote IT Support
It’s often assumed that doing something in person is more effective than doing it online. In the case of IT support, surely it would be easier to have a support agent there in person than to have them connect to your computer from afar, right?
Wrong.
Remote support has several advantages that make it just as good as in-person support, if not better. For example, remote support is often more convenient for IT support agents, as they can access and manage the employee’s device without needing to travel anywhere, while still having the same amount of control as if they were sitting right at the computer. This also allows agents to respond more quickly since they can handle all their tickets from anywhere.
Employees can also benefit from remote support, as it helps them access a wider range of expertise. If they encounter a complex issue that only certain agents are equipped to handle, they can still get help from one of those agents no matter where they are.
Myth 5: Remote Support is Expensive
So now it’s clear that remote support is secure, user-friendly, reliable, and just as effective as in-person support. Surely all of those benefits come at a cost, don’t they?
Not necessarily. While prices will vary based on the vendor, plan, and number of seats, remote support can be a surprisingly affordable solution with a high return on investment (ROI).
As a subscription-based service, remote support solutions are available at a predictable recurring monthly rate, so you always know what you’ll be paying. Remote support can also help cut costs by reducing travel time, hardware expenses, and other similar fees while minimizing downtime and improving productivity.
Splashtop is also affordable for businesses of all sizes, costing a fraction of what competing solutions do while still offering the same high-quality features and tools. Users can choose plans suitable for everything from small startups to large enterprises, so everyone can find a plan that meets their budgetary needs.
Myth 6: Remote Support Feels Impersonal and Lacks Human Connection
The final remote support myth is the idea that remote support is impersonal. There’s a human element to IT support that’s essential for a truly satisfying support experience, and simply connecting to another device should, by all means, lack that element.
However, modern remote support solutions include tools for communication and interaction, including video chat, screen sharing, and real-time assistance. The human element is still there, as the IT support agent and employee still need to connect and communicate as the agent diagnoses the issue and carries out maintenance or repairs. In fact, since the employee can see what the agent is doing on their computer screen, remote support even adds a new level of interactivity to the support process.
Benefits of Embracing Remote Support
While busting remote support myths can tell us plenty about what it doesn’t do, it’s also important to consider what it does. That is to say: what are the benefits of remote support?
There’s no shortage of benefits to remote support solutions like Splashtop. Remote support empowers IT agents to seamlessly connect to employee devices so they can effectively troubleshoot and manage issues no matter where they are, improving efficiency and enabling an effective remote workforce.
As a result, remote support solutions improve productivity and reduce downtime while giving employees access to a wider range of expertise from IT agents across the company. At the same time, solutions like Splashtop are powerful and affordable, providing an excellent ROI.
With the myths about remote support debunked, all that remains is the truth: remote support solutions can improve speed, efficiency, and productivity across an organization.
