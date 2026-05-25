Vai al contenuto principale
Splashtop20 years of trust
AccediProva gratuita
+31 (0) 20 888 5115AccediProva gratuita

Semplifica la protezione di SentinelOne su ogni endpoint

Distribuisci, monitora e mantieni la copertura degli agenti di SentinelOne da Splashtop, così i team IT possono mantenere gli endpoint protetti mentre gestiscono dispositivi, automazione e supporto remoto da un unico luogo.

Contattaci

How the Integration Works

Splashtop connects to SentinelOne using secure API access to:

  • Install the SentinelOne agent manually or automate deployment through Endpoint Security Policies

  • Detect existing SentinelOne agent installations across managed devices

  • Confirm agent status and protection coverage directly in the Splashtop console

  • Enforce deployment rules across device groups to help maintain coverage

  • Retry failed installations to reduce gaps in endpoint protection

SentinelOne remains the system of record for threat detection and response, while Splashtop extends deployment control and visibility into IT workflows.

More integration capabilities are coming soon, including expanded threat visibility planned for a future release.

Key Benefits

Simplified Agent Deployment: Install the SentinelOne agent on demand or automate deployment through Splashtop policies to streamline rollout across endpoints.

Consistent Protection Coverage: Help ensure endpoints remain protected by enforcing SentinelOne agent installation across selected devices or groups.

Policy-Based Automation: Use Splashtop Endpoint Security Policies to automate protection workflows and reduce manual follow-up.

Centralized IT Operations

Manage endpoint protection alongside device monitoring, automation, and remote access without introducing additional tools.

Supported Platforms

  • Windows

  • macOS

Requirements

  • Active SentinelOne license

    • Purchased through Splashtop or

    • BYOL (Active Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management license needed)


Risorse

Documentazione di integrazione SentinelOne

Ulteriori informazioni

Panoramica della Gestione Autonoma degli Endpoint di Splashtop

Ulteriori informazioni

Inizia oggi stesso

ContattaciRichiedi una dimostrazione