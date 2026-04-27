20 Years of Trust. Built for IT.
For two decades, Splashtop has helped IT teams securely support users and keep work moving - wherever it happens. What started as a simple idea has grown into a platform trusted by organizations around the world.
The Story Behind 20 Years of Splashtop
From early beginnings to supporting IT teams worldwide, this is the story of how Splashtop grew over the past 20 years – and the principles that have stayed the same along the way.
Trusted by IT teams around the world
La sicurezza e la facilità d'uso di Splashtop sono impareggiabili. Il nostro supporto IT può ora dedicare più tempo agli utenti. Copy
John Williams, International IT Director at GE
Trusted by IT teams around the world
I really appreciate the Splashtop support team’s courteous nature. That’s pivotal for people in technology. I really appreciate that because it makes my job easier, so thank you.
Adrienne Grant, Technology Coordinator at St. Joseph's School for the Deaf
Trusted by IT teams around the world
Splashtop ha le funzioni di cui abbiamo bisogno e il prezzo era più in linea con quello che vorremmo pagare. Copy
Jon Quincy, IT Manager at Strobel Energy Group
What 20 Years Has Taught Us
What we’ve learned over two decades continues to shape how we support IT teams today.
Adapt to Change
Whenever the market shifts, from PCs to mobile, mobile to the cloud, or the cloud to what comes next, we adapt to meet it. The ability to evolve means you can keep up with an ever-changing market and support your team with solutions that meet them where they work best.
Listen to Customers
If we don’t listen to our customers, how can we know what they want? Some of our biggest innovations came directly from customer feedback. We build by understanding how IT teams actually work, listening to their needs, and working to meet them, so our tools can solve real problems.
Build for the Long Term
From pricing to product decisions, we take a long-term approach to support our customers for as long as they need. Our focus on trust, consistency, and reliability has helped us build a platform you can count on each and every day, and we’re dedicated to making decisions to support our customers today, tomorrow, and every day beyond.
The People Behind Splashtop
Behind every product and customer interaction is a global team supporting IT professionals every day. Hear from employees around the world on what it means to be part of Splashtop—and what we’re building next.
Be Part of the Story
How has Splashtop helped your team? Share your experience and be part of our 20-year journey.
A Milestone Worth Celebrating
Our team came together in Monterey to mark 20 years of Splashtop. More than a celebration, it was a moment to reflect—and focus on what we’re building next.
Know Someone Who Could Benefit?
If Splashtop has helped your team, there’s a good chance it could help others too. Share it with a colleague who might benefit.
Explore Splashtop Solutions
Accesso remoto
Ottieni un accesso sicuro e ad alte prestazioni ai tuoi computer da qualsiasi dispositivo, ovunque. Lavora da remoto proprio come faresti di persona.
Supporto remoto
Supporta a distanza computer e dispositivi mobili con una soluzione di supporto remoto IT sicura, facile da usare, non supervisionata e on-demand.
Gestione endpoint e patch
Tieni sotto controllo, gestisci e aggiorna i dispositivi con gestione delle patch in tempo reale, gestione del software, distribuzione, criteri e altro ancora.
Foxpass
Foxpass Cloud RADIUS semplifica la protezione delle reti Wi-Fi e delle reti in generale grazie all'autenticazione basata su identità e certificati.