Finanziamento E-Rate per la sicurezza Wi-Fi K–12: Perché scegliere Foxpass

K–12 schools are facing growing demands when it comes to securing their networks. With an increasing number of devices, online learning platforms, and cyberthreats, school IT leaders need to ensure their Wi-Fi infrastructure is not only reliable, but also secure and compliant.
Fortunately, the federal E-Rate program makes it possible for schools to get funding for critical technology upgrades, including tools that improve network security.
If your school is applying for E-Rate funding, now is the ideal time to transition away from outdated, password-based Wi-Fi access. Traditional WPA2-PSK methods are not only inconvenient, they leave your network vulnerable to unauthorized access and password sharing.
Instead, schools across the country are turning to certificate-based Wi-Fi authentication powered by cloud RADIUS and PKI solutions.
Foxpass is an approved E-Rate vendor that helps K–12 districts securely manage wireless access through seamless identity-based authentication. With integrations for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Jamf, and Google Workspace, Foxpass provides scalable, secure access for students and staff alike.
In this blog, we’ll explain how E-Rate funding can support your move to modern Wi-Fi security and how Foxpass makes the transition easy.
What is E-Rate and How Does it Work?
The E-Rate program, officially known as the Schools and Libraries Program of the Universal Service Fund, provides discounts to help eligible K–12 schools and libraries obtain affordable telecommunications and internet access. Managed by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) and overseen by the FCC, E-Rate plays a vital role in expanding digital learning opportunities by funding essential network infrastructure.
E-Rate is divided into two funding categories. Category 1 covers broadband connectivity services, such as internet access and wide area networks. Category 2 focuses on internal connections, which include switches, access points, firewalls, and network security solutions. This is where schools can allocate funding toward tools that improve Wi-Fi security and device authentication.
To receive E-Rate discounts, schools must submit detailed requests through forms such as Form 470 and Form 471, outlining the services or equipment they intend to purchase. Importantly, all vendors involved must be registered E-Rate providers (Foxpass meets this requirement, making it eligible for procurement under Category 2 funding).
With the right planning and documentation, schools can use E-Rate to modernize their networks and adopt secure, scalable access solutions like certificate-based Wi-Fi authentication.
Network Security Requirements for E-Rate Funding
To receive E-Rate funding, schools must meet specific cybersecurity and safety requirements, including compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA).
One of the core expectations is network segmentation. Schools must ensure that students and staff are placed on separate networks, each with appropriate access controls. This is typically achieved by:
Creating separate VLANs for staff and students
Assigning different SSIDs to user groups
Applying distinct content filtering rules for each group
However, segmentation alone does not secure the network. Schools also need a way to ensure only authorized users and devices can connect. That’s where certificate-based authentication and RADIUS come in.
By implementing certificate-based Wi-Fi access, schools can:
Eliminate shared passwords that are easily leaked or reused
Tie Wi-Fi access directly to a user’s identity
Automatically provision and revoke access as users join or leave
Enforce policies based on user role or group (student, teacher, admin)
These capabilities align closely with E-Rate’s focus on safety, access control, and secure internal connections.
Why Certificate-Based Wi-Fi is the Smart Choice
Many K–12 schools still rely on WPA2-PSK networks that use a shared Wi-Fi password. While simple to set up, this method creates serious security and management issues. Shared passwords are easy to leak, difficult to rotate, and offer no way to control access by user or device type.
Certificate-based Wi-Fi authentication addresses these issues by associating access with a user's identity, rather than relying on a password. Each device is issued a digital certificate that proves it belongs to an authorized user. This method is more secure, scalable, and aligned with E-Rate compliance needs.
Key benefits of certificate-based Wi-Fi include:
No shared passwords: Users connect without needing to know or manage a Wi-Fi password.
Better access control: Access is granted based on user roles, such as student, teacher, or staff.
Improved security: Certificates cannot be reused, stolen, or guessed like passwords.
Easy revocation: If a device is lost or a user leaves the organization, their certificate can be revoked instantly.
Seamless experience: Once installed, certificates allow users to connect automatically and securely.
Foxpass as an E-Rate Eligible Cloud RADIUS and PKI Solution
Foxpass provides a modern, cloud-hosted RADIUS and PKI solution that enables secure, certificate-based Wi-Fi authentication for K–12 schools. With built-in integrations for platforms like Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, Jamf, and Intune, Foxpass allows school IT teams to deploy identity-based network access without the complexity of managing on-prem hardware or manual certificate processes.
Here’s how Foxpass supports E-Rate goals:
Enables secure Wi-Fi access through identity-based authentication
Automates certificate issuance and revocation using your existing identity provider
Supports network segmentation by assigning users to different VLANs or SSIDs based on role
Integrates with existing tools like Jamf, Intune, and Google Admin Console
Reduces IT overhead with centralized management and zero-touch provisioning for end users
Because Foxpass is cloud-hosted, there’s no need to manage local servers or infrastructure. Schools can get up and running quickly while meeting both cybersecurity standards and E-Rate eligibility requirements.
Case Study: How Los Lunas Schools Secured Their Network with Foxpass
Los Lunas Schools in New Mexico serves approximately 10,000 students and staff across multiple campuses. Like many school districts, they were struggling with the limitations of shared Wi-Fi passwords, including frequent connection issues, security vulnerabilities, and the administrative burden of managing network access at scale.
To improve both security and user experience, Los Lunas Schools implemented Foxpass. By integrating with Microsoft Entra ID and Jamf, Foxpass enabled Los Lunas to issue digital certificates to staff and student devices automatically. This made Wi-Fi access seamless, secure, and tied to each user’s identity.
Key outcomes included:
Scalable deployment: 10,000 certificates were issued and managed with minimal IT involvement
Stronger security: Unauthorized access attempts dropped significantly
No more passwords: Students and staff connected automatically, without needing to enter or share Wi-Fi credentials
Easy revocation: Devices could be quickly removed from the network if lost or reassigned
Future-ready infrastructure: The district now has a foundation for long-term growth and compliance
How to Get Started with Foxpass Through E-Rate
Getting started with Foxpass as part of your E-Rate strategy is a straightforward process. Because Foxpass is an approved E-Rate vendor, you can include it in your Category 2 funding requests for internal network upgrades focused on improving security and access control.
Follow these steps to include Foxpass in your next E-Rate cycle:
Confirm eligibility: Make sure your school or district is eligible to receive E-Rate funding. Most public K–12 institutions qualify.
Identify your needs: Determine how Foxpass fits into your broader network upgrade plans. This might include replacing shared Wi-Fi passwords, enabling network segmentation, or integrating identity-based access.
File Form 470: List Foxpass under your Form 470 as part of your request for proposals for internal network services.
Request Foxpass on Form 471: Once you’ve selected Foxpass, include it in your Form 471 submission as part of your funding request.
Use our SPIN: Reference Foxpass’s Service Provider Identification Number (SPIN) to ensure your request is correctly linked. If you need help locating it, contact us directly.
Reach out for support: Our team is available to work with your E-Rate consultant or IT staff to provide documentation, guidance, and integration planning.
With the right planning, your school can fully fund its transition to secure, certificate-based Wi-Fi with help from the E-Rate program and Foxpass.
Ready to Strengthen your K–12 Wi-Fi with E-Rate Funds?
Modernizing your school’s Wi-Fi infrastructure doesn’t have to be costly or complicated. With E-Rate Category 2 funding, K–12 schools can invest in the security and scalability they need to support digital learning. Foxpass offers a proven, E-Rate eligible solution that replaces shared passwords with secure, identity-based access using cloud RADIUS and PKI.
If your school is applying for E-Rate funding this year, now is the time to explore what Foxpass can do for your network. Learn more and get started with Foxpass now!