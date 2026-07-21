Alternative centrale ManageEngine Endpoint - Splashtop AEM
Une manière plus simple de gérer, sécuriser et supporter les points d’accès
Vous cherchez une alternative à ManageEngine Endpoint Central qui combine la gestion des terminaux avec un accès à distance haute performance et un support ? Splashtop offre aux équipes TI une plateforme ciblée pour les correctifs, la gestion des vulnérabilités, l’automatisation, la surveillance et le dépannage à distance.
ManageEngine Endpoint Central est une plateforme complète UEM avec une large gamme d’outils pour la gestion des appareils, le patching, le déploiement logiciel, la gestion des actifs, la gestion des appareils mobiles, la sécurité des terminaux et le dépannage à distance. Bien que cette amplitude puisse être utile pour les programmes UEM plus grands, elle peut ajouter de la complexité pour les équipes TI qui n’ont pas besoin de tous les modules ou capacités.
Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central
Capability
ManageEngine Endpoint Central
Splashtop AEM
OS and third-party patching
✔
✔
Vulnerability detection
✔
Available depending on edition/add-on
✔
Included with CVE and KEV insights
AI-powered CVE insights
✗
Included
Endpoint Inventory
✔
✔
Automation and Scripting
✔
✔
Proactive alerts and remediation
✔
Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on
✔
Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)
✔
✔
On-demand support
✗
Available with Remote Access Support Plus only
✔
Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk
Android unattended access
✗
Available with Remote Access Support Plus only
✔
Advanced remote session features
✗
✔
USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge
Endpoint security
✔
Available with Endpoint Security add-on
✔
AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike
Best fit
Broad UEM needs
Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support
Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?
Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.
High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.
Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.
Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.
Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.
Prêt à simplifier la gestion des terminaux et la téléassistance ?
Splashtop aide TI Teams à patcher, surveiller, sécuriser et supporter les terminaux depuis une seule plateforme.