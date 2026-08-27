Splashtop and SOURCENEXT Partner to Offer Splashtop Shield in Japan
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New offering combines online scam and cyber threat protection with remote support to help families protect loved ones living apart
CUPERTINO, Calif. Aug. 27, 2026 – Splashtop Inc., the parent company of Splashtop K.K. in Japan, today announced that Splashtop K.K. and SOURCENEXT Corporation will begin offering the remote desktop service “Splashtop Shield for 5 Devices” on the SOURCENEXT website.
This product is a consumer-oriented security service that protects your family’s computers from malware, fraudulent websites, and takeover through unauthorized remote access. In addition to conventional antivirus functions, AI-powered scam detection, a function that blocks unauthorized remote access tools, and remote support for family members living apart are all integrated into a single app.
More Than 2.45 Million Phishing Reports: “Digital Monitoring” of Family Members Living Apart Becomes Increasingly Important
Japan’s population is aging, and as of October 2024, the population aged 65 and older was 36.24 million, accounting for 29.3% of the total population (Note 1). Against the backdrop of these demographic changes, the need is growing to help protect and support family members living apart so that they can use computers and the internet with peace of mind.
According to the National Police Agency, the number of phishing reports in 2025 was 2,454,297, and the total amount of damage from unauthorized transfers related to internet banking was approximately JPY 10.397 billion. The number of phishing reports increased by approximately 730,000 (43%) year over year, and scam originating from digital channels has become a growing societal concern (Note 2).
Against this backdrop, “Splashtop Shield” helps reduce risks that could lead to harm, such as access to fraudulent websites, fake warning displays, and the use of unauthorized remote access tools, while also providing a secure remote support environment for family members.
Note 1: Cabinet Office, “2025 White Paper on the Ageing Society”
Note 2: National Police Agency Cyber Affairs Bureau, “Threat Landscape Surrounding Cyberspace in 2025, etc.” (published March 2026)
About “Splashtop Shield for 5 Devices”
This product is a security service that protects household computers from malware, fraudulent websites, and device takeover through remote access.
When family computers are registered together under one license, you can check the status of your family’s computers at a glance from your management screen (up to five computers can be protected with one license for this product).
Check the status of family computers together on the dashboard
(Online / offline, date and time of the last scan, whether threats have been detected)
If there is a problem, remotely support a family member’s computer even when they live apart.
From the Remote Help button on the management screen, connect to the family member’s computer and operate it while sharing the same screen.
Security functions operate automatically
Continuously check for threats such as malware and fraudulent websites.
Use Cases
• Protect the computers of parents living at the family home from afar — Install “Splashtop Shield” on your parents’ computers to automatically protect them from threats such as phishing emails and fraudulent websites. If any trouble occurs, you can connect from your computer to the computer at your family home and resolve it on the spot.
• Protect family computers under one subscription — Protect family computers, such as computers used by spouses, children’s laptops, and shared desktop computers, together under one subscription. You can check the status of all computers at a glance on the management screen.
• Keep children’s online learning safe — Even when children search for learning materials on the internet or download free software, “Splashtop Shield” automatically blocks files containing malware and suspicious websites. It helps support safer internet use without interfering with children’s learning.
• Protect your own computer from everyday threats — Whether working from home, shopping online, or using internet banking, “Splashtop Shield” also protects you, the person who protects your family’s computers. It automatically checks when you download a file or click a URL and protects you from threats.
Features of “Splashtop Shield for 5 Devices”
“Splashtop Shield” uses a five-layer defense structure that combines AI with remote access technology developed over 20 years. In addition to conventional antivirus protection, Shield provides protection through a five-layer defense structure that includes three additional layers designed to respond to increasingly sophisticated scams.
Security Functions — Protects family computers from external threats.
Ransomware / Malware Protection
Detects and isolates suspicious files in real time. Protects family computers from threats such as ransomware and Trojan horses.
Scam / Phishing Block
Automatically blocks access to fake banking websites and fraudulent websites. Even if a link in a phishing email is clicked, Shield blocks it before the connection reaches the fraudulent website.
Unauthorized Remote Access Block
Detects and prevents attempts at unauthorized remote access to family computers. This is a mechanism that allows only trusted connections.
Device Scan
Supports scanning removable media such as USB drives and SD cards. Reduces the risk of infection via external media.
AI-Powered Preventive Function
Detects not only known threats but also unknown programs that exhibit suspicious behavior. It can also respond to new types of malware.
Scheduled Scan
Automatically performs full scans and quick scans according to a schedule. Regularly checks computers for threats.
Remote Help Function — From the “Splashtop Shield” management screen, you can remotely connect to a family member’s computer and provide support while directly operating the screen.
Securely connect to a computer with family member’s approval
Because you connect to the computer after approval from the family member receiving support, the function can be used while protecting the family member’s privacy.
Check and change security settings remotely
You can remotely manage antivirus settings and scan results on family members’ computers.
View the status of all computers on the dashboard
Check the status of configured family computers on one screen. If a problem occurs, you can quickly notice it and respond.
Enterprise-Grade Security — As a provider of remote access and security services, “Splashtop” maintains internationally recognized security and compliance standards.
Main Certifications / Compliance
ISO/IEC 27001 certified
SOC 2 compliant
GDPR compliant
Communications / Account Protection — An industry-standard security foundation that families can use with peace of mind.
Communications are encrypted using TLS + AES 256-bit
Device authentication: only trusted devices can connect
Supports two-factor authentication (2FA)
Multiple layers of authentication protect accounts and remote access
Product Overview
Product Name / Price
“Splashtop Shield for 5 Devices - 1-Year Online Code Version” JPY 9,780 (tax included)
Product Contents
Security software
Development
Splashtop Inc.
Sales / Support
SOURCENEXT Corporation
Product Information
System Requirements
Supported OS
Windows 11, Windows 10 (21H2 or later), macOS Ventura 13 or later
CPU
(Windows) 64-bit, dual-core or higher
Memory
4 GB RAM or more
Installation Size
Approximately 500 MB
Other
An internet connection is required to use this product.
Limitations
• The serial number is linked to the account. If the account is deleted, the validity period will also expire.
Copyright Notice
When publishing product screens or similar materials, please use the following copyright notice.
© SPLASHTOP INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Customer Inquiries
SOURCENEXT Customer Center
Pre-Purchase Inquiry Desk
Media Inquiries Regarding This Product
Contact
SOURCENEXT PR Office sourcenext-pr@skewinc.co.jp
Product loans for review are available at any time. Please contact us if needed.
Downloads of Materials, Press Releases, etc.
For package data and screen materials, please use the following PRESS-only website. https://sourcenext.co.jp/pr/
About Splashtop
Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.