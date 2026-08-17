充分發揮 Splashtop AEM 的價值
無論是在評估 Splashtop AEM，還是想讓現有部署發揮更大效益，都能了解如何以實用方式自動化例行 IT 工作、提升端點可視性，並簡化端點管理。
Date: October 21, 2026
時間：上午 9:00 PT / 下午 12:00 ET / 下午 4:00 GMT
時長：30 分鐘
Description: Managing endpoints shouldn't be time-consuming or reactive.
Join our product team for a live walkthrough of Splashtop AEM and discover how IT teams are using automation to reduce repetitive tasks, improve endpoint health, and gain greater visibility across their environments.
Through practical use cases and real-world workflows, you'll learn how Splashtop AEM can help you streamline everyday endpoint management—whether you're exploring it for the first time or looking to unlock more of its capabilities.
What You'll Learn
Automate repetitive IT tasks including patching, updates, and routine maintenance.
Proactively identify and resolve endpoint issues with health monitoring and alerts.
Improve visibility across your environment to better manage devices at scale.
See real-world workflows that help IT teams save time and work more efficiently.
Learn how Splashtop AEM complements remote support to create a more complete endpoint management solution.
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