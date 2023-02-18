跳至主內容
Splashtop 是 2023 年的最佳GoToMyPC替代方案

切換到 Splashtop 時至少節省 75% 保證

為什麼 Splashtop Business Access 是您的最佳選擇

借助 Splashtop Business Access，您可以 比 GoToMyPC 更快地從任何設備上的任何地方遠端存取您的工作電腦，並且可以跨更多電腦。 使用您的 iOS、 Android、Mac、PC 或 Chromebook 裝置即時連接到您的電腦並輕鬆完成工作。

Splashtop Business Access Pro vs GoToMyPC

Features

Splashtop Business Access Pro

GoToMyPC

Starting at

$99/year

$420/year

Number of computers

10 computers

1 computer

Remote access & support

Cross-platform file transfer (Drag-and-Drop)

Remote print

Sound

Copy & paste

Mobile apps

Share your desktop

Multi to multi (Windows)

Multi to multi (Mac)

Session recording

Remote wake

Need Corporate Version

Remote reboot

Need Corporate Version

Management & Collaboration

Splashtop

GoToMyPC

Chat

Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)

Usage reports

Need PRO Version

User management

Need PRO Version

Central billing

Need PRO Version

來自應用商店的 5 星評論

我甩掉了GoToMyPC，得到了便宜得多。 是的！

via App Store

來自應用商店的 5 星評論

最好的。 沒問題。 我用過很多。 包含網路連結訪問的最新版本是100%驚人的。 我將其用於遠端工作演示，但尚未從GoToMyPC，LogMeIn，本機RDC或其他中找到更好的解決方案。

via App Store

來自應用商店的 5 星評論

來自應用商店的 5 星評論

Splashtop vs. Citrix GotoMyPC Performance
準備開始使用了嗎？

