為什麼 Splashtop Business Access 是您的最佳選擇
借助 Splashtop Business Access，您可以 比 GoToMyPC 更快地從任何設備上的任何地方遠端存取您的工作電腦，並且可以跨更多電腦。 使用您的 iOS、 Android、Mac、PC 或 Chromebook 裝置即時連接到您的電腦並輕鬆完成工作。
Splashtop Business Access Pro vs GoToMyPC
Features
Splashtop Business Access Pro
GoToMyPC
Starting at
$99/year
$420/year
Number of computers
10 computers
1 computer
Remote access & support
Cross-platform file transfer (Drag-and-Drop)
Remote print
Sound
Copy & paste
Mobile apps
Share your desktop
Multi to multi (Windows)
Multi to multi (Mac)
Session recording
Remote wake
Need Corporate Version
Remote reboot
Need Corporate Version
Management & Collaboration
Splashtop
GoToMyPC
Chat
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
Usage reports
Need PRO Version
User management
Need PRO Version
Central billing
Need PRO Version
來自應用商店的 5 星評論
我甩掉了GoToMyPC，得到了便宜得多。 是的！
via App Store
來自應用商店的 5 星評論
最好的。 沒問題。 我用過很多。 包含網路連結訪問的最新版本是100%驚人的。 我將其用於遠端工作演示，但尚未從GoToMyPC，LogMeIn，本機RDC或其他中找到更好的解決方案。
via App Store
