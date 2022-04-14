Pular para o conteúdo principal
SpiceWorld 2020 Virtual

September 15 – 17, 2020 – Online Virtual Event

SpiceWorld 2020

Splashtop is looking forward to virtually speaking to all the new and familiar attendees at SpiceWorld 2020. Splashtop will be showcasing our popular solutions for unattended and attended remote support – Splashtop Remote Support – and Splashtop SOS. Our team will happily be demonstrating the integration between Splashtop SOS and Spiceworks Help Desk. Connect to your customer’s computer instantly from within the Spiceworks Help Desk platform!

SpiceWorld 2020 | Splashtop SOS Integration with Spiceworks Help Desk

