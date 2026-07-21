Uma forma mais simples de gerir, proteger e suportar endpoints
Procura uma alternativa ao ManageEngine Endpoint Central que combine gestão de endpoints com Acesso remoto de alto desempenho e suporte? A Splashtop oferece às equipas de TI uma plataforma focada para patches, gestão de vulnerabilidades, automação, monitorização e resolução remota de problemas.
O ManageEngine Endpoint Central é uma plataforma completa de UEM com uma vasta gama de ferramentas para gestão de dispositivos, patches, implementação de software, gestão de ativos, gestão de dispositivos móveis, segurança de endpoints e resolução remota de problemas. Embora essa amplitude possa ser útil para programas UEM maiores, pode acrescentar complexidade a equipas de TI que não precisam de todos os módulos ou capacidades.
Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central
Capability
ManageEngine Endpoint Central
Splashtop AEM
OS and third-party patching
✔
✔
Vulnerability detection
✔
Available depending on edition/add-on
✔
Included with CVE and KEV insights
AI-powered CVE insights
✗
Included
Endpoint Inventory
✔
✔
Automation and Scripting
✔
✔
Proactive alerts and remediation
✔
Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on
✔
Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)
✔
✔
On-demand support
✗
Available with Remote Access Support Plus only
✔
Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk
Android unattended access
✗
Available with Remote Access Support Plus only
✔
Advanced remote session features
✗
✔
USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge
Endpoint security
✔
Available with Endpoint Security add-on
✔
AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike
Best fit
Broad UEM needs
Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support
Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?
Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.
High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.
Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.
Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.
Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.
Pronto para simplificar a gestão de endpoints e o suporte remoto?
A Splashtop ajuda as equipas de TI a atualizar, monitorizar, proteger e suportar endpoints a partir de uma única plataforma.