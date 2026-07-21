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Alternativa Central ao Endpoint ManageEngine - Splashtop AEM

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Uma forma mais simples de gerir, proteger e suportar endpoints

Procura uma alternativa ao ManageEngine Endpoint Central que combine gestão de endpoints com Acesso remoto de alto desempenho e suporte? A Splashtop oferece às equipas de TI uma plataforma focada para patches, gestão de vulnerabilidades, automação, monitorização e resolução remota de problemas.

O ManageEngine Endpoint Central é uma plataforma completa de UEM com uma vasta gama de ferramentas para gestão de dispositivos, patches, implementação de software, gestão de ativos, gestão de dispositivos móveis, segurança de endpoints e resolução remota de problemas. Embora essa amplitude possa ser útil para programas UEM maiores, pode acrescentar complexidade a equipas de TI que não precisam de todos os módulos ou capacidades.

Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Capability

ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Splashtop AEM

OS and third-party patching

Vulnerability detection

Available depending on edition/add-on

Included with CVE and KEV insights

AI-powered CVE insights

Included

Endpoint Inventory

Automation and Scripting

Proactive alerts and remediation

Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on

Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)

On-demand support

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only

Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk

Android unattended access

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only


Advanced remote session features


USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge

Endpoint security

Available with Endpoint Security add-on

AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike

Best fit

Broad UEM needs

Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support


Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?

  • Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.

  • High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.

  • Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.

  • Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.

  • Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.


Pronto para simplificar a gestão de endpoints e o suporte remoto?

A Splashtop ajuda as equipas de TI a atualizar, monitorizar, proteger e suportar endpoints a partir de uma única plataforma.

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Perguntas Frequentes

What Is the Best Alternative to ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
Porque é que as equipas de TI procuram alternativas ao ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
Does Splashtop Include Patch Management?
Como é que o Splashtop Ajuda as Equipas a Priorizar Vulnerabilidades?
Como é que o Splashtop se Compara com o ManageEngine para suporte remoto?
Does Splashtop Support Endpoint Management Automation?