Als VP Advanced Technology bij Splashtop is Yanlin Wang de drijvende kracht achter de Splashtop Secure Workspace. Met meer dan 20 jaar leiderschapservaring bij bedrijven als Fortinet, Centrify en ArcSight/HP Software, is Yanlin altijd toonaangevend geweest op het gebied van securitytechnologie, met bewezen ervaring in het bouwen van bekroonde software en samenbrengen van topteams. Zijn sterke zakelijk inzicht blijkt uit zijn meerdere patenten en bijdragen aan wereldwijde M&A-transacties. Naast zijn werk houdt hij zich bezig met hardlopen, tafeltennis en kalligrafie.