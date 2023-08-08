Splashtop for Remote Design Studios
Effortless remote access for distributed design teams
Elevate Your Design Workflow with Splashtop
Experience High Performance
Splashtop delivers high-resolution remote access to your design software, offering an unprecedented level of detail and responsiveness. Encounter minimal latency as you design and revise graphics as if you were at your office workstation, no matter where you are.
Prioritize Security
Splashtop acknowledges the value of your creative assets in design work. Our robust security features, including 256-bit AES encryption, two-step verification, and device authentication, safeguard your projects and data.
Exceptional Customer Support
Our dedicated customer support team at Splashtop is available to assist you at every step of your design process. We're committed to providing immediate, efficient help to ensure your remote access experience is smooth and productive.
Enjoy Ease of Use
Splashtop's intuitive interface makes remote access to your design tools straightforward. With our real-time collaboration tools and seamless screen sharing, you can effortlessly work with your team, review content instantly, and make collective decisions, regardless of location.
Why Choose Splashtop for Design Studios?
Splashtop enables you to securely access design tools and collaborate with your team from any location, guaranteeing a seamless creative process. It’s ideal for creative work that requires attention to detail, accuracy, and high-quality visual delivery.
Find the Right Solution for You
Recommended
Business Access Performance
The ultimate remote access solution for VFX professionals, Splashtop Business Access Performance offers 4:4:4 color mode for accurate color rendering, high fidelity audio for perfect sound effects, and extensive peripheral support for remote stylus and drawing tablets, perfect for detailed creations.
Enterprise
Ideal for large VFX studios, Splashtop Enterprise offers single sign-on for effortless access, granular permissions for controlled content creation, scheduled access to streamline VFX workflows, Android/IoT unattended access for remote equipment management, and consolidated licensing that covers remote work, IT management, and support.
Features You'll Love
Remote Stylus and Drawing Tablet
Use your stylus on your local device to control your remote computer in real-time.
Multi-Monitor Support
See more and work across all of your displays! Select which remote screen to view and see all monitors in 1 window. With multi-to-multi (supported on Business Access Pro), you can spread each remote monitor into a separate window to arrange for your local setup.
File Transfer
Easily transfer files between computers. You can transfer files without starting a remote session, and you can drag-and-drop or work in the file transfer window move files between your local and remote computers during a session.
4k Streaming
Stream in 4K resolution for precise detail work.
High Frame Rates
Experience smooth animations during remote sessions with high frame rates.
From Our Happy Customers
We often work with temporary staff, so the ability to manage users sold us on Splashtop. We have to securely manage all our staff accounts to prevent information leakage.
Khara, Inc.