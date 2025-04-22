Hawk-Eye Innovations Elevates Global Operations with Splashtop Enterprise
Impact
Efficacité opérationnelle accrue
La téléassistance en temps réel et la configuration du système pendant les événements sportifs mondiaux ont permis de minimiser les temps d'arrêt et d'améliorer la prestation de services sans nécessiter de personnel sur place.
Reduced Costs and Improved Sustainability
Cut down on travel and on-site staffing requirements, leading to significant cost savings and a more environmentally sustainable support model.
Amélioration de l'évolutivité et de la fiabilité
Il a soutenu un modèle d'opérations centralisées avec un accès à distance sécurisé, permettant à Hawk-Eye d'étendre ses services à l'échelle mondiale tout en maintenant des performances et une fiabilité élevées.
Le défi
Hawk-Eye Innovations collabore avec les fédérations sportives, les entreprises de médias et les sponsors pour révolutionner l'industrie du sport en se spécialisant dans le suivi de précision, les améliorations immersives de la diffusion et les solutions d'arbitrage sans faille.
James Barton, directeur des projets mondiaux chez Hawk-Eye Innovations, travaille pour l'entreprise depuis une dizaine d'années et supervise le déploiement mondial de services pour certains des plus grands événements sportifs et ligues du monde. Ses responsabilités consistent à gérer la technologie, les opérations et les projets à grande échelle, en utilisant une combinaison de techniciens sur site, d'opérations à distance et d'équipes d'assistance décentralisées.
Au fur et à mesure que les services de Hawk-Eye s'étendaient à l'échelle mondiale, le besoin d'une solution d'accès et de support à distance efficace et évolutive s'est fait de plus en plus sentir. L'équipe a été confrontée à des difficultés pour gérer les déploiements technologiques, fournir une assistance à distance aux clients et veiller à ce que le système de gestion de l'information soit efficace.
Fiabilité opérationnelle 24/7 pour les événements sportifs d'élite. Une solution fiable et performante était essentielle pour maintenir la qualité et la sécurité des services à grande échelle.
Hawk-Eye recherchait une plate-forme capable de consolider plusieurs outils en une seule solution d'entreprise tout en répondant aux normes les plus strictes en matière de sécurité, de performance et de convivialité. Après avoir évalué plusieurs options, ils ont choisi Splashtop Enterprise. La décision a été motivée par la capacité de la plateforme à unifier des systèmes disparates, à fournir des contrôles de sécurité avancés et à offrir la flexibilité nécessaire pour répondre aux exigences opérationnelles globales.
"Splashtop aide Hawk-Eye à fournir des services technologiques d'élite à l'échelle mondiale, contribuant ainsi à notre vision d'inspirer et d'initier le changement dans le sport".
James Barton, Global Projects Director, Hawk-Eye Innovations
The Resolution
Implementing Splashtop Enterprise was a seamless process, aligning perfectly with Hawk-Eye’s requirements for setup and usability. The platform enabled the team to manage IT resources securely and provided the flexibility to access Hawk-Eye’s proprietary technology remotely. Its ease of use allowed for quick adoption across the organization, with minimal training required for team members.
Splashtop plays a critical role in Hawk-Eye’s operations by enabling remote system setup, calibration, and troubleshooting. This has significantly reduced the need for on-site presence, resulting in lower travel and staffing costs. The ability to remotely manage installations and provide real-time support has been a game-changer, especially during major global sporting events where operational uptime is non-negotiable.
Key Features and Benefits:
Remote System Setup and Calibration: Splashtop allows Hawk-Eye to perform remote system setup and calibration, enabling centralized operations while reducing the scale of on-site teams. This minimizes travel costs and supports sustainability initiatives.
Secure and Efficient User Management: The enterprise-grade user management features in Splashtop allow Hawk-Eye to grant and revoke access dynamically, ensuring strict control over who can access critical systems. This has improved security compliance and operational efficiency.
24/7 Global Technical Support: By installing Splashtop on managed service kits, Hawk-Eye can provide technical support remotely, leveraging the expertise of its global business. This capability is critical for delivering reliable services at elite sporting events.
Permanent Installations and Ongoing Maintenance: Splashtop enables Hawk-Eye to manage permanent technology installations in venues, arenas, and broadcast facilities. The remote management capability ensures that customers receive top-tier service while allowing Hawk-Eye to maintain full control over deployed technologies.
Automated System Maintenance and Updates: The automation and mass deployment tools within Splashtop Enterprise have streamlined system updates and maintenance. What previously took days across an entire league or region is now completed in hours, enhancing operational efficiency.
Hawk-Eye has successfully deployed Splashtop across various global sporting events. For example, during a major international football tournament, the company used Splashtop to provide remote technical support for its officiating technology. This ensured uninterrupted service while reducing the need for on-site engineers, leading to cost savings and improved sustainability.
Similarly, for a professional tennis Grand Slam event, Hawk-Eye leveraged Splashtop to remotely configure and monitor ball-tracking systems across multiple courts. This enhanced the accuracy of officiating while ensuring real-time adjustments could be made without requiring in-person intervention.
Hawk-Eye continues to expand its use of Splashtop to support a centralized operational model, improving service efficiency and scalability. The company plans to integrate Splashtop more deeply into its workflows, leveraging its remote management capabilities to further optimize performance and reliability across its global operations.
Splashtop Enterprise has been a transformative tool for Hawk-Eye Innovations, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving sustainability. By providing secure, flexible, and high-performance remote access, Splashtop empowers Hawk-Eye to maintain its position as a leader in sports technology while delivering exceptional service to its global partners.