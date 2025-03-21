Accéder au contenu principal
Remote Control in the SuperOps RMM and PSA platform

Splashtop unattended remote access is bundled within the SuperOps platform, enabling users to securely access and control managed computers from anywhere.

Key Features

  • Secure, high-performance, one-click remote access to managed computers from within the SuperOps console, even without an end user present.

  • In-session features such as file transfer, remote print, chat and more.

  • Automatic logging of remote access sessions within SuperOps.


