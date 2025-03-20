Accéder au contenu principal
Splashtop SOS with ServiceNow Demo
Remotely Support Users From The ServiceNow Platform With Splashtop

Remotely support your users right from within ServiceNow, using Splashtop's services

With the integration, you can initiate a remote desktop connection to your user’ computers to provide support directly from within ServiceNow incidents, with just a few clicks! After the support session, session information is automatically logged into the incident for future reference. Your users do not need to have any software pre-installed to connect.

Key Features

  • Easily create a remote session to user’s computer from within an incident

  • Take advantage of full Splashtop features during a remote session, e.g. file transfer, remote reboot, share technician desktop, etc

  • Automatically record session information into the incident

  • Remote sessions are fully encrypted

Resources

Learn how to set up in our Support Article

Get the Splashtop SOS plug-in for ServiceNow

