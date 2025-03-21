Accéder au contenu principal
Splashtop - Microsoft Teams Integration Demo
Splashtop - Microsoft Teams Integration Demo

Remote Access from within Microsoft Teams

Splashtop integrates with Microsoft Teams to enable technicians to remotely access employees’ computers without having to switch between applications.

Key Benefits for Microsoft Teams Users

  • Troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly by launching a remote access session to an employee’s computer from within a Microsoft Teams chat.

  • Take advantage of productivity features during the remote session, e.g. file transfer, session recording, chat, view multiple monitors, and more.

  • Automatically record session information into Microsoft Teams.

  • Remote sessions are fully encrypted.

Resources

Support Article: Setting up and using Microsoft Teams with Splashtop

Learn More

Splashtop SOS integration app on Microsoft AppSource

Learn More
