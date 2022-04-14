Accéder au contenu principal
Splashtop
Essai gratuit

Bett UK 2022: Education & EdTech Show

March 23 – 25, 2022 – ExCeL London, UK

Bett UK 2022

Meet the Splashtop team in-person at Bett UK @Dutch EdTech booth and learn more about the latest hybrid learning trends and the impact of new technologies and emerging opportunities in education.

Meet the Splashtop team in person at Bett UK @Dutch EdTech booth and learn more about the latest hybrid learning trends and the impact of new technologies and emerging opportunities in education. Our team is looking forward to showcasing Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs, the best solution for educational institutions to provide remote access to lab computers at scheduled time-slots and enable IT to remotely support faculty and student devices.

Bett UK 2022 | Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs

Nous serions ravis de communiquer avec vous

Contactez-nous

Recevez les dernières nouvelles et offres spéciales de Splashtop

Abonnez-vous maintenant
Copyright ©2023 Splashtop Inc. Tous droits réservés.