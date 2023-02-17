Modules complémentaires Splashtop
Pour Splashtop SOS, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop Business Access Pro et Splashtop Enterprise
Splashtop Antivirus avec la technologie Bitdefender
Déployez et gérez Splashtop Antivirus avec la technologie Bitdefender sur vos terminaux depuis la console Splashtop. Protégez de manière proactive vos clients contre les menaces de cybersécurité avec une protection antimalware, pare-feu et navigateur.
Pour Splashtop Enterprise
Réalité augmentée (AR)
Diagnostiquez et corrigez les problèmes de n’importe où grâce à Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR).
For Splashtop Enterprise
Connector
Securely bridge RDP and VNC connections to computers and servers through Splashtop without using VPN or installing any remote access agent.