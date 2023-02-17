Accéder au contenu principal
Modules complémentaires Splashtop

Pour Splashtop SOS, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop Business Access Pro et Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Antivirus avec la technologie Bitdefender

Déployez et gérez Splashtop Antivirus avec la technologie Bitdefender sur vos terminaux depuis la console Splashtop. Protégez de manière proactive vos clients contre les menaces de cybersécurité avec une protection antimalware, pare-feu et navigateur. 

En savoir plus

Pour Splashtop Enterprise

Réalité augmentée (AR)

Diagnostiquez et corrigez les problèmes de n’importe où grâce à Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR).

En savoir plus

For Splashtop Enterprise

Connector

Securely bridge RDP and VNC connections to computers and servers through Splashtop without using VPN or installing any remote access agent.

Learn More

