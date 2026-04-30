IT and security teams constantly receive vulnerability alerts that notify them of weaknesses attackers could exploit. Yet they don’t all have the same urgency, and many aren’t being actively targeted.
Terms like “active exploitation,” “exploited in the wild,” “zero-day,” and “critical vulnerability” are often used together, but they do not mean the same thing, and they should not trigger the same response.
Once a vulnerability is actively exploited, patching it should take priority to prevent further attacks. With that in mind, let’s explore what “active exploitation” means, how the various terms differ, and how to identify what vulnerabilities need to be prioritized.
What Does Active Exploitation Mean in Cybersecurity?
Active exploitation means that attackers are currently exploiting security vulnerabilities against real targets. Any endpoint with an active exploitation alert is currently at risk of being targeted through a known vulnerability that must be addressed as quickly as possible.
In practice, the key takeaway is simple: if a vulnerability is actively exploited, treat it as a near-term remediation priority rather than a routine backlog item.
Active Exploitation vs. Related Security Terms
With that in mind, we have to ask: what do the different terms mean? It can be easy to get overwhelmed with security alerts that all sound equally critical, but knowing the difference between the terms can make a big difference in your responses.
Vulnerability vs. exploit
A vulnerability is a weakness in a system, software, or other application that could allow attackers to gain a point of ingress. An exploit, on the other hand, is the method or technique cybercriminals use to abuse that vulnerability. In short: the vulnerability is the “what,” the exploit is the “how.”
Active exploitation vs. theoretical exploitability
Many vulnerabilities are theoretically exploitable, but that doesn’t mean they’re actively being exploited. Active exploitation means there’s evidence that attackers are already exploiting a vulnerability to target victims, whereas theoretical exploitability means it hasn't happened yet.
Active exploitation vs. zero-day
A vulnerability can be actively exploited, regardless of whether it’s a zero-day flaw. However, a zero-day vulnerability is a flaw that was unknown or unpatched at the time of an attack. Zero-day vulnerabilities can be among the most critical, as there are no available patches at the time of the attack.
Active exploitation vs. high CVSS
Just because a vulnerability has a high severity score doesn’t mean it’s being actively exploited. Severity and exploitation are two different things; a high CVSS score does not necessarily mean attackers are currently targeting the vulnerability. Similarly, even a low-CVSS-score flaw can be urgent if it’s actively being exploited.
Active exploitation vs. KEV
Likewise, there’s a difference between active exploitation and Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs), although the two are closely related. KEV is a category used to identify vulnerabilities with reliable evidence of exploitation in the wild. Because those vulnerabilities have already been exploited, they typically deserve urgent remediation priority. CISA’s KEV catalog is one of the most important reference points for teams deciding what to address first.
Why Active Exploitation Changes Patch Priority
An actively exploited vulnerability should usually move near the top of the remediation queue. Once exploitation is confirmed, the situation changes in a few important ways:
It moves a vulnerability from a possible risk to an observed risk and active threat.
Patching during a regularly scheduled cycle is no longer sufficient, as that gives attackers more time to strike.
It increases the need for faster validation, patching, mitigation, or isolation to defend against an active threat.
It raises the cost and potential consequences of delayed action, especially when the vulnerable systems are internet-facing or widely deployed.
It changes how teams should prioritize work, particularly regarding vulnerabilities with high severity but no evidence of exploitation.
How Security Teams Identify Actively Exploited Vulnerabilities
Security and IT teams can use a simple workflow to identify actively exploited vulnerabilities and decide what needs immediate action:
Check authoritative exploited-vulnerability sources: Start with trusted references such as CISA’s KEV catalog and high-quality vendor advisories to confirm whether there is evidence of exploitation in the wild.
Review vendor advisories and threat intelligence updates: Look for reporting that confirms exploitation activity, affected versions, attack conditions, and recommended mitigations.
Confirm whether the affected software exists in your environment: If the vulnerable OS, application, or version is not present, the issue may not require action from your team.
Assess exposure by device, software version, and business criticality. This helps determine which systems create the highest operational risk.
Choose the fastest risk-reduction path: Depending on the situation, that may mean patching immediately, applying compensating controls, or temporarily isolating exposed systems.
What to Do When a Vulnerability Is Being Actively Exploited
If your environment includes a vulnerability that is being actively exploited, the priority is to reduce exposure quickly and verify that remediation actually happened.
When you have an actively exploited vulnerability, make sure you:
Verify exposure across affected endpoints and systems to determine which devices are impacted.
Prioritize remediation based on actual presence, not just advisory headlines, focusing on your most critical endpoints first.
Apply patches (or other mitigations) as quickly as possible to stop the damage from spreading.
Track failures, exceptions, and devices that missed remediation so they can be addressed.
Recheck the statuses of your endpoints to confirm the risk has actually been reduced.
Where Teams Often Get This Wrong
When an actively exploited vulnerability is discovered, teams need to act fast. However, acting too hastily can lead to some mistakes that can complicate remediation. Watch out for these common mistakes when addressing active exploitations:
Treating every “critical” vulnerability as equally urgent means nothing is being prioritized properly, leaving the most dangerous vulnerabilities exposed longer than is safe.
Assuming a patch announcement means the risk is already resolved leads IT teams to let their guard down, even before they’ve rolled out the patch.
Focusing solely on CVSS scores, without verifying exploitation evidence, can cause IT teams to misprioritize vulnerabilities and focus on those that are not actively exploited.
Lacking endpoint visibility into what is actually exposed leaves IT teams stumbling in the dark, without any guidance on what they need to address.
Relying on slow or manual patch workflows when exploitation is already underway can leave teams behind and take an unsafe amount of time, while increasing the likelihood of human error.
How Better Visibility and Faster Remediation Reduce Exposure
When an active exploitation is confirmed, the biggest challenge begins. IT teams need to identify where they’re running the vulnerable software, how exposed the systems are, what they must do to remediate it, and how quickly it can be accomplished.
The key is visibility paired with execution speed. Teams need to identify affected endpoints quickly, understand which vulnerabilities matter most, and move fast enough to patch or mitigate before exposure turns into a larger incident.
As such, it’s important to find an endpoint and patch management solution that includes:
Visibility into affected endpoints, so IT teams can effectively identify the at-risk devices.
Vulnerability context tied to remediation decisions to guide better decision-making.
Patch execution and tracking to ensure patches are properly deployed.
Repeatable workflows for urgent response, so teams can efficiently deploy patches and fixes as soon as needed.
How Splashtop AEM Helps Teams Respond Faster
It’s clear that IT teams need a robust endpoint management solution to provide visibility, security, and patch management across their endpoints. That brings us to Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management).
Splashtop AEM empowers organizations and their IT teams to manage endpoints and remote devices from anywhere, helping ensure IT compliance, cybersecurity, and quick reaction to new threats. It uses policy-based automation to keep endpoints properly patched, along with CVE-based threat detection to identify risks in real time.
With Splashtop AEM, you can:
1. See which endpoints are exposed
Splashtop AEM provides visibility into devices, so IT teams can quickly and effectively identify what devices are at risk. This includes visibility into hardware and software for company-owned and BYOD endpoints alike, making it easier to reliably manage devices.
2. Prioritize based on real risk
Splashtop AEM uses Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) data to identify potential risks and the threats they pose. This helps teams prioritize the biggest threats using real, actionable data, with their business context in mind, leading to better decision-making.
3. Patch and verify from one workflow
With Splashtop AEM, IT administrators can manage everything from a single, user-friendly dashboard. This includes patch management, execution, status tracking, and follow-through, making it easy to ensure endpoints are properly patched from a single place.
4. Reduce delays caused by slower patch processes
Splashtop AEM provides automated patch management, enhancing both the speed and efficiency of patching. This includes patch detection, prioritization, testing, deployment, and verification, so companies can reliably deploy updates across all their devices without delay.
Stop Active Exploits Before They Reach You
If a vulnerability is reported as “actively exploited,” that means attackers are already on the move. Active exploitations must be treated as immediate operational priorities, rather than backlog items to be dealt with later. This means response speed, visibility, and follow-through are critical, so IT teams can address vulnerabilities and verify they’re closed before an attack begins.
If you want to improve patch visibility, threat detection, and remediation speed, you need a robust endpoint management solution that can identify your top threats and remediate them in line with your company policies. Otherwise, you’ll leave IT teams scrambling to determine which threats are most severe and which endpoints they need to address.
With Splashtop AEM, it’s easy to detect and defend against actively exploited vulnerabilities with CVE-based alerts, real-time threat detection, complete endpoint visibility, and real-time patch management. Splashtop AEM gives IT teams the tools they need to protect endpoints across their network, blocking actively exploited vulnerabilities quickly and early.
Want to see Splashtop AEM in action? Get started today with a free trial and keep your endpoints secure.