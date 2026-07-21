Eine einfachere Möglichkeit, Endpunkte zu verwalten, zu sichern und zu unterstützen
Suchen Sie eine Alternative zu ManageEngine Endpoint Central, die Endpunktverwaltung mit leistungsstarkem Fernzugriff und Support kombiniert? Splashtop bietet IT-Teams eine fokussierte Plattform für Patching, Schwachstellenmanagement, Automatisierung, Überwachung und Fernfehlerbehebung.
ManageEngine Endpoint Central ist eine vollständige UEM-Plattform mit einer breiten Palette von Tools für Geräteverwaltung, Patching, Softwarebereitstellung, Asset-Management, Verwaltung mobiler Geräte, Endpunktsicherheit und Fernfehlerbehebung. Während diese Breite für größere UEM-Programme nützlich sein kann, kann sie für IT-Teams zusätzliche Komplexität erhöhen, die nicht jedes Modul oder jede Funktion benötigen.
Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central
Capability
ManageEngine Endpoint Central
Splashtop AEM
OS and third-party patching
✔
✔
Vulnerability detection
✔
Available depending on edition/add-on
✔
Included with CVE and KEV insights
AI-powered CVE insights
✗
Included
Endpoint Inventory
✔
✔
Automation and Scripting
✔
✔
Proactive alerts and remediation
✔
Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on
✔
Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)
✔
✔
On-demand support
✗
Available with Remote Access Support Plus only
✔
Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk
Android unattended access
✗
Available with Remote Access Support Plus only
✔
Advanced remote session features
✗
✔
USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge
Endpoint security
✔
Available with Endpoint Security add-on
✔
AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike
Best fit
Broad UEM needs
Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support
Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?
Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.
High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.
Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.
Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.
Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.
Bereit, das Endpunktmanagement und Fernsupport zu vereinfachen?
Splashtop hilft IT-Teams dabei, Endpunkte von einer Plattform aus zu patchen, zu überwachen, zu sichern und zu unterstützen.