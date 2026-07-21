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ManageEngine Endpoint Central Alternative – Splashtop AEM

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Eine einfachere Möglichkeit, Endpunkte zu verwalten, zu sichern und zu unterstützen

Suchen Sie eine Alternative zu ManageEngine Endpoint Central, die Endpunktverwaltung mit leistungsstarkem Fernzugriff und Support kombiniert? Splashtop bietet IT-Teams eine fokussierte Plattform für Patching, Schwachstellenmanagement, Automatisierung, Überwachung und Fernfehlerbehebung.

ManageEngine Endpoint Central ist eine vollständige UEM-Plattform mit einer breiten Palette von Tools für Geräteverwaltung, Patching, Softwarebereitstellung, Asset-Management, Verwaltung mobiler Geräte, Endpunktsicherheit und Fernfehlerbehebung. Während diese Breite für größere UEM-Programme nützlich sein kann, kann sie für IT-Teams zusätzliche Komplexität erhöhen, die nicht jedes Modul oder jede Funktion benötigen.

Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Capability

ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Splashtop AEM

OS and third-party patching

Vulnerability detection

Available depending on edition/add-on

Included with CVE and KEV insights

AI-powered CVE insights

Included

Endpoint Inventory

Automation and Scripting

Proactive alerts and remediation

Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on

Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)

On-demand support

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only

Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk

Android unattended access

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only


Advanced remote session features


USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge

Endpoint security

Available with Endpoint Security add-on

AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike

Best fit

Broad UEM needs

Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support


Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?

  • Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.

  • High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.

  • Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.

  • Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.

  • Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.


Bereit, das Endpunktmanagement und Fernsupport zu vereinfachen?

Splashtop hilft IT-Teams dabei, Endpunkte von einer Plattform aus zu patchen, zu überwachen, zu sichern und zu unterstützen.

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FAQ

What Is the Best Alternative to ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
Warum suchen IT-Teams nach Alternativen zu ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
Does Splashtop Include Patch Management?
Wie hilft Splashtop Teams, Schwachstellen zu priorisieren?
Wie schneidet Splashtop im Vergleich zu ManageEngine für Fernsupport ab?
Does Splashtop Support Endpoint Management Automation?