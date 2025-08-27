Pular para o conteúdo principal
Splashtalks: Chat with CTO on Product Roadmap

Join us for an exclusive chat with Philip Sheu, CTO and Co-founder of Splashtop. In this engaging session, Philip will share how Splashtop is evolving to meet demands of modern IT. He will offer a glimpse into the innovations that help deliver easier and faster support experiences for customers and enable going beyond reactive remote support to proactive endpoint management.

Whether you're an IT professional, business leader, or longtime Splashtop customer, you won't want to miss this chance to hear directly from one of the minds behind Splashtop's technology.

What We'll Cover:

  • Advancing our product through customer-centric innovation and investment

  • Expanding beyond (reactive) remote support

  • What rest of 2025 holds

  • Real-world use cases: Stories from the customers

  • Live Q&A

