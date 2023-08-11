Splashtop Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Globally Recognized Standard Reinforces Splashtop’s Competitive Advantage Through Its Commitment to Information Security and Safeguarding Customer Data

CUPERTINO, Calif. – August 15, 2023 – Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, today announced it has received ISO/IEC 27001 certification, validating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of Information Security Management System (ISMS), data protection for its customers and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

ISO 27001 is the most internationally recognized benchmark for establishing and upholding a robust information security management system. With its comprehensive set of stringent requirements, the standard supports a holistic approach to information security by thoroughly assessing individuals, policies, and technologies through rigorous testing and auditing. By implementing ISO’s security framework, Splashtop empowers users with industry-leading remote access solutions while ensuring the highest standards for risk management, cyber-resilience, operational excellence and safeguarding customer data.

“Meeting the standards set forth by ISO 27001 reinforces that security is at the forefront of everything we do at Splashtop, not only in the products we build, but how we operate as a business,” said Jerry Hsieh, Vice President of Security and Compliance at Splashtop. “This achievement further solidifies Splashtop as a trusted partner in the industry, giving our customers confidence that we go above and beyond to protect their information and maintain confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data. We are proud to join an exclusive group of global organizations renowned for their advanced information security practices.”

By demonstrating continuous advancements in security measures, businesses have increasingly turned to Splashtop as the preferred choice for secure, reliable and trustworthy remote access and support technology. In March of 2023, Splashtop announced the acquisition of Foxpass to broaden its security portfolio with enhanced support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Foxpass Cloud RADIUS solution also contributed towards Splashtop’s ISO compliance by supporting single sign-on (SSO) and consistent policies for Wi-Fi across Splashtop’s six global offices. In February 2023, Splashtop announced an expanded partnership with Bitdefender to further elevate its protection for MSPs and IT teams by delivering new antivirus capabilities to best secure their endpoints against cyber threats. The collective momentum underscores Splashtop’s commitment to building out the industry’s most comprehensive remote access and security offering, with an emphasis on making security accessible for businesses of every size.

Splashtop remote access and remote support solutions comply with or support numerous industry and government standards and regulations. Splashtop is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant, with support for HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and many other industry compliances. For more information on Splashtop’s award-winning remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com.

About the ISO/IEC 27001 Standard

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that sets out the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ISO 27001 provides a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information and ensuring its confidentiality, integrity, and availability. By achieving this certification, organizations demonstrate their commitment to protecting sensitive data and establishing effective information security controls.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

Contact:

Maria Ross

fama PR for Splashtop

splashtop@famapr.com