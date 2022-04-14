Pular para o conteúdo principal
Splashtop
Teste gratuito

Tech & Learning Regional Summit

April 1, 2022 – Irvine, CA

Tech & Learning Regional Summit

Splashtop is delighted to be sponsoring the Tech & Learning Summit in Irvine.

Splashtop is delighted to be sponsoring the Tech & Learning Summit in Irvine. Our team will be showcasing our remote access solutions for education remote lab access to enable access to school lab computers as well as remote access solutions for faculty and staff to access school computers. Education IT teams will be interested in Splashtop remote support solutions that can be used to provide remote assistance to students, faculty and staff (accessing their computers, tablets and Chromebooks) while they are learning or teaching from home.

Tech & Learning Regional Summit | Remote Lab Access | All Splashtop Education Solutions

Adoraríamos ouvir de você

Fale Conosco

Receba as últimas novidades e promoções da Splashtop

Inscreva-se Agora
  • Conformidade
  • POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDADE
  • Termos de Uso
Copyright ©2023 Splashtop Inc. Todos os direitos reservados. Todos os preços apresentados excluem quaisquer impostos aplicáveis.