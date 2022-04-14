Pular para o conteúdo principal
January 25-28, 2022 – Orlando, Florida

Come join Splashtop at FETC in Orlando!

Come join Splashtop at FETC in Orlando! Our team will be showcasing our remote access solutions for education remote lab access to enable access to school lab computers as well as remote access solutions for faculty and staff to access school computers. Education IT teams will be interested in Splashtop remote support solutions that can be used to provide remote assistance to students, faculty and staff (accessing their computers, tablets and Chromebooks) while they are learning or teaching from home.

FETC | Remote Lab Access | All Splashtop Education Solutions

