ACTE CareerTech Vision 2020

November 30 – December 4, 2020 – Online Virtual Event

ACTE CareerTech Vision 2020

Splashtop is delighted to sponsor ACTE CareerTech Vision for the first time! Our team will be sharing our remote access solutions for education remote lab access to enable access to school lab computers as well as remote access solutions for faculty and staff to access school computers. Education IT teams will be interested in Splashtop remote support solutions that can be used to provide remote assistance to students, faculty and staff (accessing their computers, tablets and Chromebooks) while they are learning or teaching from home.

Teachers will be interested in Mirroring360 Pro for screen mirroring and screen sharing in the classroom.

