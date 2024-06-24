Porque é que a certificação ISO 27001 é uma obrigação para os teus parceiros de tecnologia

Adrienne Hisoler é Gestora de Comunicações na Splashtop, onde aproveita a sua vasta experiência em SaaS, FinTech, TI e Automação Industrial para falar sobre a dinâmica em evolução do local de trabalho moderno. Adrienne explora tópicos do futuro do trabalho às tendências tecnológicas de TI e desafios emergentes com a cibersegurança. Como funcionária remota dedicada, utiliza diariamente o software de acesso remoto da Splashtop para se manter ligada e produtiva. Fora do trabalho, Adrienne gosta de fazer caminhadas com a família e experimentar novas receitas.