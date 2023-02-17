Adicionais Splashtop
Para Splashtop SOSSplashtop Remote Support, Splashtop Business Access Pro e Enterprise
SplashtopAntivírus powered by Bitdefender
Implementa e gerencia o Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender nos teus endpoints do console ThesPlashTop. Protege proativamente os teus clientes contra ameaças de cibersegurança com antimalware, firewall e proteção do navegador.
Para o Splashtop Enterprise
Realidade Aumentada (RA)
Diagnostique e resolva problemas a partir de qualquer lugar com o Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR).
Connector
Securely bridge RDP and VNC connections to computers and servers through Splashtop without using VPN or installing any remote access agent.