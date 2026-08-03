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ANTIVIRUS E PROTEZIONE ANTI-TRUFFA BASATI SULL'IA

La protezione digitale della tua famiglia

Proteggi i tuoi cari dalle minacce online e aiutali da remoto quando necessario.

Prova gratuitaVedi i piani

Le truffe online possono colpire qualsiasi famiglia

$21BPerdite segnalate negli Stati Uniti per truffe nel 2025, in aumento del 26% rispetto all'anno precedente.

22K+Segnalazioni di truffe basate sull'AI negli Stati Uniti, inclusi deepfake e business email compromise.

38.000 $Perdita media per gli adulti over 60, che hanno perso complessivamente 7,7 miliardi di dollari.

Fonte: FBI Internet Crime Report, 2025

Protezione oltre il tradizionale antivirus

Protezione completa, più funzionalità che un antivirus standard non offre.


Proteggiti in pochi minuti

  • Scegli il tuo piano

    Seleziona il piano più adatto a te o alla tua famiglia.

  • Scarica e installa

    Installa Shield sul tuo dispositivo o invia la configurazione a un membro della famiglia.

  • Blue outline icon of a computer monitor with a padlock, representing secure access or device security.

    Sei protetto

    La protezione inizia a funzionare silenziosamente in background.

Dagli utenti in accesso anticipato che proteggono genitori, figli e se stessi.

"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."

Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father

Dagli utenti in accesso anticipato che proteggono genitori, figli e se stessi.

"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."

Jackson S, 67 - father of 3

Dagli utenti in accesso anticipato che proteggono genitori, figli e se stessi.

"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."

Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother

Available plans

Individual

2 computers

$29/ year

$36

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for protecting yourself.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection


Family Lite

5 computers

$48/ year

$60

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for smaller households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


Best Value

Family

10 computers

$69/ year

$99

*30% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for larger households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


Domande frequenti

Che cos'è Splashtop Shield?
Shield è un antivirus completo o ho bisogno anche di un altro programma?
Perché non usare semplicemente l'antivirus incluso nel mio computer?
Shield può fermare ogni truffa?
Come faccio a sapere se Shield funziona e rallenterà il mio computer?
C'è una prova gratuita?
Shield funziona sui telefoni?
Posso proteggere il computer di un familiare da un'altra posizione?
Come vengono gestiti i miei dati?

Proteggi ciò che conta, a partire da oggi

Prova gratuitaVedi i piani