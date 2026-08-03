ANTIVIRUS E PROTEZIONE ANTI-TRUFFA BASATI SULL'IA
La protezione digitale della tua famiglia
Proteggi i tuoi cari dalle minacce online e aiutali da remoto quando necessario.
Le truffe online possono colpire qualsiasi famiglia
$21BPerdite segnalate negli Stati Uniti per truffe nel 2025, in aumento del 26% rispetto all'anno precedente.
22K+Segnalazioni di truffe basate sull'AI negli Stati Uniti, inclusi deepfake e business email compromise.
38.000 $Perdita media per gli adulti over 60, che hanno perso complessivamente 7,7 miliardi di dollari.
Fonte: FBI Internet Crime Report, 2025
Protezione oltre il tradizionale antivirus
Protezione completa, più funzionalità che un antivirus standard non offre.
Proteggiti in pochi minuti
Scegli il tuo piano
Seleziona il piano più adatto a te o alla tua famiglia.
Scarica e installa
Installa Shield sul tuo dispositivo o invia la configurazione a un membro della famiglia.
Sei protetto
La protezione inizia a funzionare silenziosamente in background.
Dagli utenti in accesso anticipato che proteggono genitori, figli e se stessi.
"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."
Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father
Dagli utenti in accesso anticipato che proteggono genitori, figli e se stessi.
"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."
Jackson S, 67 - father of 3
Dagli utenti in accesso anticipato che proteggono genitori, figli e se stessi.
"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."
Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother
Available plans
Individual
$29/ year
$36
*20% off first year
Best for protecting yourself.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Lite
$48/ year
$60
*20% off first year
Best for smaller households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support
Family
$69/ year
$99
*30% off first year
Best for larger households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support