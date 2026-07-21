Vai al contenuto principale
Splashtop20 years of trust
AccediProva gratuita
+31 (0) 20 888 5115AccediProva gratuita

Alternativa centrale ManageEngine Endpoint - Splashtop AEM

ContattaciRichiedi una dimostrazione

Un modo più semplice per gestire, proteggere e supportare gli endpoint

Cerchi un'alternativa a ManageEngine Endpoint Central che combini la gestione degli endpoint con Accesso remoto ad alte prestazioni e supporto? Splashtop offre ai team IT una piattaforma focalizzata per patch, gestione delle vulnerabilità, automazione, monitoraggio e risoluzione dei problemi da remoto.

ManageEngine Endpoint Central è una piattaforma UEM completa con una vasta gamma di strumenti per la gestione dei dispositivi, patch, distribuzione software, gestione degli asset, gestione dei dispositivi mobili, sicurezza degli endpoint e risoluzione dei problemi remoto. Sebbene questa ampiezza possa essere utile per programmi UEM più grandi, potrebbe aggiungere complessità ai team IT che non hanno bisogno di ogni modulo o capacità.

Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Capability

ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Splashtop AEM

OS and third-party patching

Vulnerability detection

Available depending on edition/add-on

Included with CVE and KEV insights

AI-powered CVE insights

Included

Endpoint Inventory

Automation and Scripting

Proactive alerts and remediation

Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on

Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)

On-demand support

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only

Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk

Android unattended access

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only


Advanced remote session features


USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge

Endpoint security

Available with Endpoint Security add-on

AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike

Best fit

Broad UEM needs

Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support


Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?

  • Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.

  • High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.

  • Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.

  • Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.

  • Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.


Pronto a semplificare la gestione degli endpoint e l'assistenza computerizzata a distanza,
supporto remoto, teleassistenza?

Splashtop aiuta i team IT a patchare, monitorare, proteggere e supportare endpoint da una sola piattaforma.

ContattaciRichiedi una dimostrazione

Domande frequenti

What Is the Best Alternative to ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
Perché i team IT cercano alternative a ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
Does Splashtop Include Patch Management?
In che modo Splashtop aiuta i team a dare priorità alle vulnerabilità?
Come si confronta Splashtop con ManageEngine per Assistenza computerizzata a distanza,
supporto remoto, teleassistenza?
Does Splashtop Support Endpoint Management Automation?