Scansione delle vulnerabilità vs. Test di penetrazione: Una guida

Ever wondered if your business really needs both vulnerability scanning and penetration testing? You're not alone. These two terms get thrown around a lot in cybersecurity discussions, but they aren’t interchangeable. While both are crucial for finding weaknesses in your systems, they work in very different ways. Understanding the difference between vulnerability scanning and penetration testing can help you choose the right tool for the job—and ultimately keep your organization more secure.
Vulnerability Scanning & Penetration Testing: How Do They Work?
Understanding how each method works is key to recognizing their distinct roles in cybersecurity. While both approaches aim to protect systems and data, they operate in very different ways. Let’s break it down.
What is Vulnerability Scanning?
Vulnerability scanning automatically detects security weaknesses in systems, networks, or applications—without attempting to exploit them. Think of it like a routine health checkup: it looks for common issues that could lead to bigger problems if left unaddressed.
These scans work by comparing systems against a database of known vulnerabilities, such as outdated software, missing patches, or misconfigured settings. They can flag a wide range of risks, from unsecured ports to software bugs and outdated encryption protocols.
One of the key benefits of vulnerability scanning is its efficiency. It can be scheduled to run regularly, ensuring that systems are continuously monitored for known threats. This makes it a practical option for organizations that want to maintain security hygiene without the need for constant manual oversight.
How Does Vulnerability Scanning Work?
Vulnerability scanners typically perform the following steps:
Asset Discovery: The tool identifies all devices, systems, and applications in the environment.
Vulnerability Detection: It scans these assets for known issues based on a database of threats and vulnerabilities.
Risk Assessment: Detected vulnerabilities are evaluated and prioritized by severity.
Reporting: The tool generates detailed reports, helping IT teams understand which issues need urgent attention.
Remediation Guidance: Many scanners also offer suggestions for fixing the vulnerabilities they identify.
Because the process is automated, it's ideal for regular check-ins across large environments. However, it’s important to note that vulnerability scanning does not go beyond detection—it doesn’t try to exploit the issues it finds. That’s where penetration testing comes in.
What is Penetration Testing?
Penetration testing—also known as pen testing—is a hands-on approach to identifying security weaknesses by simulating real-world attacks. Unlike vulnerability scanning, which only identifies potential issues, penetration testing goes a step further: it actively attempts to exploit those vulnerabilities to see how far an attacker could go.
In simple terms, a penetration test is like hiring an ethical hacker to try breaking into your systems—legally and safely. This approach provides a realistic picture of your organization’s defenses and uncovers how a threat actor might gain unauthorized access or cause damage.
This highlights a core difference between the two approaches: while both help detect security gaps, only penetration testing validates how dangerous those gaps truly are by attempting real exploitation.
How Does Penetration Testing Work?
Penetration testing is typically a structured process that unfolds in several stages:
Planning and Reconnaissance: The tester gathers information about the target system to identify possible entry points.
Scanning: They perform active scans to find vulnerabilities, often using similar tools as vulnerability scanners.
Exploitation: This is where penetration testing diverges—testers actively exploit identified vulnerabilities to gain access or escalate privileges.
Post-Exploitation and Reporting: The tester analyzes how deep they were able to go and what data was accessible, then documents everything in a report.
Remediation: The final step involves working with the organization to fix exploited weaknesses and close any security gaps.
Pen testing is more manual, time-intensive, and tailored than vulnerability scanning, but it delivers highly valuable insights into real-world risk exposure.
6 Key Differences Between Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Scanning
While both penetration testing and vulnerability scanning play a vital role in cybersecurity, they serve very different purposes. Knowing the difference between vulnerability scanning and penetration testing helps organizations apply the right tool for the right job.
Here are six key differences that clearly outline how these two security practices diverge:
Aspect
Vulnerability Scanning
Penetration Testing
1. Objective
Identifies known vulnerabilities in systems, software, and configurations.
Simulates real-world attacks to exploit vulnerabilities and evaluate actual risk.
2. Approach
Automated and non-intrusive scanning.
Manual and often intrusive testing of systems.
3. Depth
Surface-level detection; does not attempt exploitation.
In-depth analysis through actual exploitation and attack simulation.
4. Frequency
Can be run regularly (daily, weekly, monthly).
Performed periodically (quarterly or annually), often as part of security audits.
5. Skill required
Requires minimal human interaction; often run by IT admins or security software.
Requires expert ethical hackers or trained security professionals.
6. Output
Generates a list of vulnerabilities with severity ratings and remediation suggestions.
Provides detailed insights into how attackers could exploit systems and cause damage.
So, what is the main difference between vulnerability scanning and penetration testing? It comes down to purpose and depth: vulnerability scanning detects, while penetration testing validates and challenges. Together, they provide a fuller picture of your organization’s security posture.
How to Integrate Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Scanning for Better Security
Rather than choosing between the two, the most effective approach to cybersecurity is to integrate both vulnerability scanning and penetration testing into your security strategy. When used together, these methods provide a complete view of your IT environment’s security posture.
Vulnerability scanning acts as your first line of defense. It continuously monitors your systems to identify known weaknesses—like outdated software, misconfigurations, or missing patches. Since it's automated and easy to run frequently, it helps organizations stay on top of emerging vulnerabilities and maintain overall security hygiene.
Penetration testing, on the other hand, takes things a step further. It simulates real-world attacks to determine whether identified vulnerabilities can actually be exploited. This gives your team a realistic understanding of what an attacker could accomplish if they breached your systems.
By combining the two, organizations can:
Detect and validate vulnerabilities more accurately
Prioritize risks based on real-world exploitability
Reduce the chances of false positives
Strengthen overall security by closing both obvious and hidden gaps
In short, while the difference between vulnerability scanning and penetration testing is clear, their value is amplified when they’re used together. One identifies potential issues; the other proves which ones matter most.
Strengthen Your Cybersecurity Strategy with Splashtop AEM
As businesses continue to support remote and hybrid work environments, maintaining visibility and control over every endpoint is more critical than ever. That’s where Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) comes in—a powerful add-on designed to help IT teams efficiently manage, monitor, and secure their endpoint infrastructure from a single platform.
While vulnerability scanning and penetration testing are essential components of any cybersecurity strategy, Splashtop AEM plays a complementary role by enabling proactive endpoint management and fast response to emerging threats.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can:
Automate patch management for both operating systems and third-party applications to help close known vulnerabilities quickly.
Enforce custom security policies across devices to support compliance with standards such as SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001.
Receive real-time alerts and apply automated remediation, allowing teams to resolve issues before they escalate.
Gain centralized visibility into endpoint health, patch status, asset inventory, and more—through a single-pane dashboard.
By integrating Splashtop AEM into your IT operations, you can ensure that your endpoints remain secure, up-to-date, and compliant—creating a solid foundation to complement vulnerability scanning and penetration testing efforts.
Start your free trial of Splashtop Remote Support or Splashtop Enterprise to explore how the Autonomous Endpoint Management add-on can help your team proactively manage and secure every endpoint.