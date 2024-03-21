¿Se ha detectado uso comercial de TeamViewer? Es hora de cambiar
Esta es la razón por la que deberías cambiarte a Splashtop...
La detección de uso comercial de AnyDesk es un QUEBRADERO DE CABEZA
Muchos usuarios gratuitos de TeamViewer han aguantado la desafortunada experiencia de tener un tiempo de espera de 5 minutos en su sesión a distancia producto de que una ventana emergente les indicara que se sospechaba que usaban TeamViewer para uso comercial.
Cuando estás en medio de una tarea tratando de hacer algo mientras trabajas de forma remota, tener tu conexión de TeamViewer bloqueada después del tiempo de espera puede ser increíblemente frustrante. No hay nada peor que su herramienta de escritorio remoto bloquee su conexión remota cuando necesita acceder a una computadora frente a la cual no está físicamente enfrentado.
La solución simple: cambiar a Splashtop
No sigas experimentando conexiones bloqueadas con el plan gratuito de TeamViewer y no compres una costosa licencia comercial de TeamViewer. En su lugar, ¡cámbiate a Splashtop!
Splashtop es la mejor alternativa a TeamViewer. Experimente la libertad de una conectividad ininterrumpida respaldada por un servicio que lo pone a usted en primer lugar.
Felicidades al equipo de Splashtop por haber creado un paquete estupendo, con opciones útiles/prácticas y a un precio asequible. TeamViewer ha sido muy oneroso últimamente, bloqueando aleatoriamente a la gente el uso de su producto gratuito a pesar de cumplir los requisitos. Necesito un producto y una empresa en los que pueda confiar y vuestra solución de pago ha sido sólida como una roca. ¡Seguid así!
Darryl C.
Llevo 20 años en TI y reconozco un buen producto cuando lo encuentro. Desde el punto de vista de la asistencia, no podría haber pedido una herramienta mejor. Entro y lo hago. [Splashtop] es impresionante y muy fiable. Después de usar TeamViewer, este programa me parece una maravilla. También tenéis un precio razonable, ya que TeamViewer lo quiere todo, incluido mi primogénito. Me encanta el producto y se lo he recomendado a otros conocidos del sector.
Stuart L. - NuWave Backup
Cuando usaba Teamviewer, el programa se solía colgar mucho, pero Splashtop nunca lo ha hecho. ¡Además el precio es estupendo!
Heather Klassen – Grey Owl Bookkeeping
ME QUITO EL SOMBRERO. Pasarme a Splashtop Business Access es la mejor inversión que he hecho y sigue mejorando cada vez más. ¿Cómo puede TeamViewer salirse con la suya cobrando 500 $/año? ¡Sois increíbles!
Frank Steesnaes – Peak Business Performance
[Splashtop] es mucho mejor que TeamViewer. Agradezco que vuestra empresa cobre un precio justo por un producto fantástico. Quería deciros cuánto agradezco que [el equipo de Splashtop] se haya comunicado conmigo durante la prueba. Es algo que el personal de TeamViewer nunca ha hecho. Es difícil que una empresa tenga estos detalles, pero vosotros lo estáis bordando.
Brian Davids
Ahorro garantizado del 50 % en comparación con TeamViewer
Para Individuos y Equipos
Splashtop Business Access
Comienza en MX$75/mes
Ahorro garantizado del 50 % frente a TeamViewer
Acceda a sus computadoras de manera remota, desde cualquier dispositivo. Es perfecto para particulares o empresas/escuelas que quieran que sus usuarios trabajen desde sus hogares.
Para TI, Soporte y Mesas de ayuda
Splashtop SOS
Comienza en MX$150/mes
Ahorro garantizado del 50 % frente a TeamViewer
Software de asistencia remota con y sin asistencia. Proporciona asistencia remota bajo demanda (QuickSupport) a cualquier computadora, tableta o dispositivo móvil.
Splashtop Enterprise
Alternativa a TeamViewer Tensor
Ahorro garantizado del 50 % frente a TeamViewer
Obtendrás un software combinado de acceso remoto y asistencia remota que satisfaga tus necesidades avanzadas de seguridad.
¿Por qué los antiguos usuarios de TeamViewer prefieren Splashtop?
- Splashtop ofrece un mejor y un mayor servicio al cliente accesiblre
- Splashtop trabaja con Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, y Chromebooks
- Splashtop te garantiza un ahorro del 50 % en el coste de tu suscripción anual en comparación con la versión comercial de TeamViewer
- Splashtop te ofrece todas las principales funciones de acceso remoto
- Splashtop te aporta tranquilidad con sus certificaciones de alta seguridad y fiabilidad