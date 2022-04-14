Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
Adobe MAX 2020

October 20 – 22, 2020 – Online Virtual Event

Splashtop is excited to be exhibiting at Adobe MAX for the first time as an Adobe Video & Audio Partner! Splashtop will be showcasing our popular Splashtop Business Access solution that enables you to remotely access your Mac or Windows computer to run Adobe software from any other computer, Chromebook or mobile device. Remotely access your high-end workstations and perform tasks like video editing or animation creation, just as if you were sitting in front of the computer.

Adobe Max 2020 | Splashtop Enables Remote Access to Adobe Creative Cloud Video Applications

