Educational institutions have turned to hybrid flexible (HyFlex) learning and virtual classrooms to continue providing quality education to their students. These models offer a flexible approach to learning, allowing students to attend classes in person, online, or a combination of both.

While HyFlex learning and virtual classrooms offer many benefits, they also come with their own set of challenges. One of the biggest challenges is providing reliable and effective technical support for students and teachers who may be located in different places, and using different devices. That's where next-gen remote support software comes in.

Modern remote support software enables IT technicians to access another computer or mobile device remotely to provide support. This technology can be especially useful in HyFlex learning and virtual classrooms, where students and teachers may be working from different locations and experiencing technical difficulties.

In this article, we’ll discuss how remote support software can be used to enhance the learning experience for students and teachers. Finally, we’ll provide best practices for using remote support software effectively and discuss how Splashtop’s remote access and remote support software can support HyFlex learning and virtual classrooms specifically.

How Remote Access Software Enhances the Learning Experience



Remote support software can be a valuable tool for educational institutions looking to enhance the learning experience in HyFlex learning and virtual classrooms. Here are some ways that remote support software can help:

Real-time support for students: Remote support software enables teachers and educators to provide real-time support to students who are experiencing technical difficulties or have questions about the lesson. This can help to ensure that students are able to stay engaged and on track with their learning.

Remote access and control of student devices: Remote support software allows IT technicians to remotely access and control student devices to troubleshoot technical issues. This can help to minimize disruptions and ensure that students are able to stay focused on their learning.

Minimizing disruptions: Remote support software can help to minimize disruptions by enabling IT technicians to quickly troubleshoot technical issues and provide real-time support to students and teachers. This can help to ensure that the learning experience is not disrupted by technical difficulties.

By leveraging the features of remote support software, educational institutions can enhance the learning experience in HyFlex learning and virtual classrooms.



Key Features of Effective Remote Support Software

When selecting a remote support software for HyFlex learning and virtual classrooms, it is important to consider the key features that will make the software effective for supporting students and teachers. Here are some key features to look for:

Unlimited device access from anywhere, with any device: Remote support software should allow IT technicians to access unlimited devices from anywhere, with any device, to ensure that they can provide support to all students and teachers who may be experiencing technical difficulties.

High performance and various security features: Remote support software should have high performance and various security features to ensure that it can be used safely and effectively. This includes features such as encryption, multi-factor-authentication, and zero trust security.

Session reboot and reconnect: Remote support software should have the ability to reboot and reconnect sessions to ensure that IT technicians can continue to provide support to students and teachers even if there are technical issues or interruptions.

Two technicians in one support session: Remote support software should allow for two or more technicians to be in one support session, which can be useful for collaborating and troubleshooting more complex technical issues.

File transfer, voice call, and session recording: Remote support software should have features such as file transfer, voice call, and session recording, which can be beneficial for troubleshooting and collaborating with students and teachers.

Multi-monitor and share screen via web link: Remote support software should have the ability to support multi-monitor setups and allow teachers to share their screens via a web link, which can be useful for facilitating collaboration and interactivity in the classroom.

Antivirus feature: Remote support software should include an antivirus feature, such as Bitdefender, to ensure that devices are protected from malware and other security threats.

Unattended and attended access: Remote support software should offer both unattended and attended access, which can be useful for providing support to students and teachers who are not able to attend a support session in person.

Chat box and custom branding: Remote support software should have features such as a chat box and custom branding, which can help to personalize the support experience for students and teachers.



How Splashtop's Remote Support Software Supports HyFlex Learning and Virtual Classrooms

Splashtop's remote support software can be a valuable tool for educational institutions looking to enhance the learning experience in HyFlex learning and virtual classrooms. Two of our remote support products, Splashtop SOS and Splashtop Enterprise, are easy to use and enable quick troubleshooting for all your education and security needs. Here's how Splashtop can support you:



Splashtop's remote support software allows up to two IT technicians to remotely access and control a student device to troubleshoot technical issues. This can help to minimize disruptions and ensure that students are able to stay focused on their learning.

Effortless attended access via session codes and support links: Providing ad-hoc support is made straightforward with a mere 9-digit session code. If there's a need to assist someone on any device, they just need to activate the SOS app and share their unique code with you. In addition to session codes, Splashtop also offers the ability to start support sessions via session links. This gives both the IT tech and the end-user more flexibility in starting a support session, making it easier for all parties.

Unattended access with monitoring and management capabilities.

Chat and voice call feature s offer users two efficient ways to communicate during remote support sessions.

Security and data protection is our priority, which is why our remote support software includes a variety of security features.

Splashtop's software also includes an antivirus feature, Bitdefender , to ensure that devices are protected from malware and other security threats.

Custom branding: Generate a customized SOS or Enterprise app with your own logo and branding for your students and teachers to download.

Integration with Ticketing and ITSM: Splashtop integrates with leading PSA ticketing and ITSM solutions, including Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and Microsoft Teams.

World-class customer support, whenever you need it.

Splashtop's remote access and remote support software has been successfully implemented by many educational institutions - for example by Wayne State University and by Virginia Tech - to enhance the learning experience in HyFlex learning and virtual classrooms. Many educational and top businesses trust Splashtop as their leading remote support software, and we have won numerous awards over the years.

Conclusion

Remote support software can play a critical role in enhancing the learning experience in HyFlex learning and virtual classrooms. By leveraging features such as real-time support, remote access and control of student devices, classroom collaboration, and minimizing disruptions, educational institutions can overcome the challenges of remote support and provide effective support to students and teachers.

Splashtop's remote access and remote support software is a powerful tool that can help educational institutions to achieve these goals. With features such as unlimited device access, high performance and various security features, session reboot and reconnect, two technicians in one support session, file transfer, voice call, and session recording, Splashtop's software can provide reliable and secure support to students and teachers.

We encourage educational institutions to consider the benefits of Splashtop's remote support software for HyFlex learning and virtual classrooms.

By providing adequate training and support, ensuring reliable technology and infrastructure, and leveraging the features of remote support software effectively, educational institutions can create a more engaging and interactive learning experience for students.

