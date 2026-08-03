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AI-AANGEDREVEN ANTIVIRUS- EN ANTI-SCAMBESCHERMING

De digitale bescherming van je gezin

Bescherm je dierbaren tegen online bedreigingen en help ze op afstand wanneer dat nodig is.

Gratis proefperiodeBekijk abonnementen

Online oplichting kan elk gezin treffen

$21BGemelde scamverliezen in de VS in 2025, 26% hoger dan het jaar ervoor.

22K+AI-gedreven scamrapporten in de VS, waaronder deepfakes en business email compromise.

$38KGemiddeld verlies voor volwassenen van 60+, die samen $7,7 miljard verloren.

Bron: FBI Internet Crime Report, 2025

Bescherming die verder gaat dan traditionele Antivirus

Volledige bescherming, plus mogelijkheden die standaard antivirus niet biedt.


Bescherm jezelf in enkele minuten

  • Kies je abonnement

    Kies het abonnement dat bij jou of je gezin past.

  • Download en installeer

    Installeer Shield op je apparaat of stuur de installatie naar een familielid.

  • Blue outline icon of a computer monitor with a padlock, representing secure access or device security.

    Je bent beschermd

    De bescherming draait stil op de achtergrond.

Van early access-gebruikers die hun ouders, kinderen en zichzelf beschermen.

"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."

Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father

Van early access-gebruikers die hun ouders, kinderen en zichzelf beschermen.

"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."

Jackson S, 67 - father of 3

Van early access-gebruikers die hun ouders, kinderen en zichzelf beschermen.

"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."

Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother

Available plans

Individual

2 computers

$29/ year

$36

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for protecting yourself.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection


Family Lite

5 computers

$48/ year

$60

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for smaller households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


Best Value

Family

10 computers

$69/ year

$99

*30% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for larger households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


Veelgestelde vragen

Wat is Splashtop Shield?
Is Shield een volledige antivirusoplossing, of heb ik ook nog een ander programma nodig?
Waarom niet gewoon de antivirus gebruiken die bij mijn computer is geleverd?
Kan Shield elke vorm van oplichting stoppen?
Hoe weet ik of Shield werkt, en zal het mijn computer vertragen?
Is er een gratis proefperiode?
Werkt Shield op telefoons?
Kan ik de computer van een familielid vanaf een andere locatie beschermen?
Hoe wordt mijn data verwerkt?

Bescherm wat belangrijk is, vanaf vandaag

Gratis proefperiodeBekijk abonnementen