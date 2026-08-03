AI-AANGEDREVEN ANTIVIRUS- EN ANTI-SCAMBESCHERMING
De digitale bescherming van je gezin
Bescherm je dierbaren tegen online bedreigingen en help ze op afstand wanneer dat nodig is.
Online oplichting kan elk gezin treffen
$21BGemelde scamverliezen in de VS in 2025, 26% hoger dan het jaar ervoor.
22K+AI-gedreven scamrapporten in de VS, waaronder deepfakes en business email compromise.
$38KGemiddeld verlies voor volwassenen van 60+, die samen $7,7 miljard verloren.
Bron: FBI Internet Crime Report, 2025
Bescherming die verder gaat dan traditionele Antivirus
Volledige bescherming, plus mogelijkheden die standaard antivirus niet biedt.
Bescherm jezelf in enkele minuten
Kies je abonnement
Kies het abonnement dat bij jou of je gezin past.
Download en installeer
Installeer Shield op je apparaat of stuur de installatie naar een familielid.
Je bent beschermd
De bescherming draait stil op de achtergrond.
Van early access-gebruikers die hun ouders, kinderen en zichzelf beschermen.
"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."
Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father
Van early access-gebruikers die hun ouders, kinderen en zichzelf beschermen.
"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."
Jackson S, 67 - father of 3
Van early access-gebruikers die hun ouders, kinderen en zichzelf beschermen.
"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."
Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother
Available plans
Individual
$29/ year
$36
*20% off first year
Best for protecting yourself.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Lite
$48/ year
$60
*20% off first year
Best for smaller households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support
Family
$69/ year
$99
*30% off first year
Best for larger households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support