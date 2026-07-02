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Splashtop Remote Support Demo

Alles dat u moet weten over Splashtop Remote Support

Bekijk de Demo Video

Ontdek hoe u Splashtop Remote Support kunt gebruiken om on-demand ondersteuning te bieden aan elk Windows-, Mac-, Linux-, iOS- en Android-apparaat zonder dat u eerst iets hoeft in te stellen. U kunt ook op elk moment onbeheerde remote access tot computers instellen. Splashtop Remote Support is de ideale software voor ondersteuning op afstand voor IT, support en helpdesks.

Splashtop Remote Access: Productdemo
Splashtop Remote Access: Productdemo


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