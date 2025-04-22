Hawk-Eye Innovations Elevates Global Operations with Splashtop Enterprise
Reduced Costs and Improved Sustainability
Cut down on travel and on-site staffing requirements, leading to significant cost savings and a more environmentally sustainable support model.
De uitdaging
Hawk-Eye Innovations werkt samen met sportfederaties, mediabedrijven en sponsors om een revolutie teweeg te brengen in de sportindustrie door zich te specialiseren in nauwkeurige tracking, meeslepende uitzendverbeteringen en onberispelijke officiële oplossingen.
James Barton, Global Projects Director bij Hawk-Eye Innovations, werkt al tien jaar bij het bedrijf en houdt toezicht op de wereldwijde inzet van diensten voor enkele van 's werelds grootste sportevenementen en competities. Zijn verantwoordelijkheden omvatten het beheren van technologie, operaties en projecten op schaal, met behulp van een mix van on-site technici, operaties op afstand en gedecentraliseerde ondersteuningsteams.
Naarmate de diensten van Hawk-Eye zich wereldwijd uitbreidden, werd de behoefte aan een efficiënte, schaalbare oplossing voor externe toegang en ondersteuning steeds duidelijker. Het team werd geconfronteerd met uitdagingen bij het beheren van technologie-implementaties, het bieden van klantenondersteuning op afstand en het waarborgen van
24/7 bedrijfszekerheid voor topsportevenementen. Een betrouwbare en krachtige oplossing was cruciaal voor het handhaven van de servicekwaliteit en beveiliging op schaal.
Hawk-Eye zocht een platform dat meerdere tools kon consolideren in één bedrijfsoplossing en tegelijkertijd kon voldoen aan de hoogste normen op het gebied van beveiliging, prestaties en bruikbaarheid. Na het evalueren van verschillende opties kozen ze voor Splashtop Enterprise. De beslissing werd ingegeven door het vermogen van het platform om ongelijksoortige systemen te verenigen, geavanceerde beveiligingscontroles te bieden en de flexibiliteit te bieden die nodig is om aan hun wereldwijde operationele eisen te voldoen.
From Our Happy Customer
"Splashtop helpt Hawk-Eye om over de hele wereld technologiediensten op topniveau op schaal te leveren en helpt bij onze visie om te inspireren en baanbrekend te zijn op het gebied van verandering in de sport."
James Barton, Global Projects Director, Hawk-Eye Innovations
The Resolution
Implementing Splashtop Enterprise was a seamless process, aligning perfectly with Hawk-Eye’s requirements for setup and usability. The platform enabled the team to manage IT resources securely and provided the flexibility to access Hawk-Eye’s proprietary technology remotely. Its ease of use allowed for quick adoption across the organization, with minimal training required for team members.
Splashtop plays a critical role in Hawk-Eye’s operations by enabling remote system setup, calibration, and troubleshooting. This has significantly reduced the need for on-site presence, resulting in lower travel and staffing costs. The ability to remotely manage installations and provide real-time support has been a game-changer, especially during major global sporting events where operational uptime is non-negotiable.
Key Features and Benefits:
Remote System Setup and Calibration: Splashtop allows Hawk-Eye to perform remote system setup and calibration, enabling centralized operations while reducing the scale of on-site teams. This minimizes travel costs and supports sustainability initiatives.
Secure and Efficient User Management: The enterprise-grade user management features in Splashtop allow Hawk-Eye to grant and revoke access dynamically, ensuring strict control over who can access critical systems. This has improved security compliance and operational efficiency.
24/7 Global Technical Support: By installing Splashtop on managed service kits, Hawk-Eye can provide technical support remotely, leveraging the expertise of its global business. This capability is critical for delivering reliable services at elite sporting events.
Permanent Installations and Ongoing Maintenance: Splashtop enables Hawk-Eye to manage permanent technology installations in venues, arenas, and broadcast facilities. The remote management capability ensures that customers receive top-tier service while allowing Hawk-Eye to maintain full control over deployed technologies.
Automated System Maintenance and Updates: The automation and mass deployment tools within Splashtop Enterprise have streamlined system updates and maintenance. What previously took days across an entire league or region is now completed in hours, enhancing operational efficiency.
Hawk-Eye has successfully deployed Splashtop across various global sporting events. For example, during a major international football tournament, the company used Splashtop to provide remote technical support for its officiating technology. This ensured uninterrupted service while reducing the need for on-site engineers, leading to cost savings and improved sustainability.
Similarly, for a professional tennis Grand Slam event, Hawk-Eye leveraged Splashtop to remotely configure and monitor ball-tracking systems across multiple courts. This enhanced the accuracy of officiating while ensuring real-time adjustments could be made without requiring in-person intervention.
Hawk-Eye continues to expand its use of Splashtop to support a centralized operational model, improving service efficiency and scalability. The company plans to integrate Splashtop more deeply into its workflows, leveraging its remote management capabilities to further optimize performance and reliability across its global operations.
Splashtop Enterprise has been a transformative tool for Hawk-Eye Innovations, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving sustainability. By providing secure, flexible, and high-performance remote access, Splashtop empowers Hawk-Eye to maintain its position as a leader in sports technology while delivering exceptional service to its global partners.